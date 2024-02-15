Antonio Guterres Congrats President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. United Nations
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent a congratulatory letter
to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the
occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential
election, Trend reports.
"Excellency,
I wish to extend my congratulations on your re-election as
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
As the host of the 2024 United Nations Climate Change
Conference, Azerbaijan will play a special role in spearheading
international action on the climate crisis. Under your leadership,
I look forward to furthering the cooperation between the United
Nations and Azerbaijan, including in pursuing long-lasting peace
and security in the region.
The United Nations stands ready to support the Government and
people of Azerbaijan, including through the United Nations Country
Team in Baku, in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and
strengthening multilateralism.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest
consideration," the letter reads.
