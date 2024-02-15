Antonio Guterres Congrats President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

I wish to extend my congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As the host of the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference, Azerbaijan will play a special role in spearheading international action on the climate crisis. Under your leadership, I look forward to furthering the cooperation between the United Nations and Azerbaijan, including in pursuing long-lasting peace and security in the region.

The United Nations stands ready to support the Government and people of Azerbaijan, including through the United Nations Country Team in Baku, in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and strengthening multilateralism.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.