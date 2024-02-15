‘Himalayan Cataract Project’ Conducts Eye Surgeries In Asmara

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The 'Himalayan Cataract Project' team of ophthalmologists successfully conducted a series of cataract surgeries at Berhan Aini Hospital in Asmara on 12 February. This medical initiative resulted in 700 patients receiving cataract surgery and an additional 10 patients received advanced cornea transplants.

Dr. Mengis Baire, the project coordinator, emphasized that this surgical program is a continuation of the longstanding efforts by the 'Himalayan Cataract Project' team. He expressed optimism that Eritrean professionals working alongside the visiting ophthalmologists would gain valuable experience from this initiative.

Further expanding on the project's scope, Dr. Mengis highlighted a collaborative agreement with the Ministry of Health, the College of Medicine, and the Orota College of Health Science. This partnership aims not only to perform surgeries but also to facilitate the training of college students, the transfer of technology, and the provision of medical equipment support, thereby enhancing Eritrea's healthcare infrastructure.

Prof. Geoff

Tabin, a co-founder of the 'Himalayan Cataract Project' and a lecturer at Stanford University, shared his hopes that this program would serve as a foundation for Eritrean medical experts to independently conduct such surgeries in the future, leveraging their internal capabilities.

The program's progress and impact were inspected firsthand by Ms. Amina Nurhussein, the Minister of Health, on February 15. Her visit underscores the importance of this initiative in improving eye care and surgical services within the country, marking a significant step forward in the battle against preventable blindness in Eritrea.

