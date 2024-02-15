               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ambassador Of The Arab Republic Of Egypt To Thailand Met With Director-General Of The Department Of Information To Discuss On Enhancing Cultural Cooperation And People-To-People Relations


2/15/2024 3:05:36 PM

On 15 February 2024, H.E. Mrs. Hala Youssef Ahmed Ragab, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Mrs. Kanchana Patarachoke, Director-General of the Department of Information, upon the Ambassador's assumption of duty.

Both sides agreed to further advance the dynamism of the Thailand-Egypt relations through a series of activities which will be held throughout 2024 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations. They further discussed on possible ways to outreach information to the Thai and Egyptian public. Both sides also exchanged views to strengthen cultural cooperation, tourism, education and people-to-people relations.

