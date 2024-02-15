87 Palestinians Killed, 104 Injured In Gaza Strip Past 24 Hrs.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- Health officials in Gaza reported 87 casualties and 104 injured from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza in the last 24 hours.

The aforementioned figures took the death toll to 28,663 and 68,395 injured since October 7, according to a Palestinian health ministry statement.

It continued that Israeli occupation forces are preventing ambulances and health personnel from rescuing victims and gathering remains under the rubble, where thousands still lie.

Israeli occupation imposed a strict siege on Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis for the 25th consecutive day, preventing the medical staff from attending to patients all through the hospital, including the ICU.

The situation within the hospital's parameter was tense as snipers were targeting those inside and out by the courtyard, completely obstructing the movement of health personnel, while 450 patients were ordered to evacuate.

To which, health officials said it could lead to yet another humanitarian crisis caused by the Israeli government.

In this regard, Palestinian Minister of Health Dr. Mai Al-Kailah appealed to the UN General Assembly and other humanitarian organization to address the criminal acts in Nasser Medical Complex. (end)

