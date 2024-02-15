PSD Renews Warnings Of Unstable Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra)-- The Public Security Department (PSD) warned of unstable weather in the next few hours along with heavy rainfall over certain regions.The PSD also warned of rising water levels and skidding when driving, particularly on highways.It urged the public not to cross sides of the valley by car or foot, as well as areas where torrents and other bodies of water originate.The department called on the public not hesitate to call 911 in case of emergency.