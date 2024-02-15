King Abdullah II's Washington Visit Garners Global Media Spotlight On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Washington has been prominently featured in American and international media, marking a pivotal moment in diplomatic efforts to address the war on the Gaza Strip.In his discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden, the focus was sharply on the immediate need for a ceasefire and the initiation of a political process towards a lasting peace.As the first Arab leader to visit the White House since October 7, 2023, King Abdullah II's stance on the Gaza situation has drawn widespread attention.The Daily Mail highlighted his urgent call for an end to the war and referred to President Biden's commitment to facilitating a hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, aiming for a ceasefire that could extend for at least six weeks.The Washington Post dedicated significant coverage to the King's visit, emphasizing his clear message on the necessity of an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. The publication detailed the King's concerns about the unbearable situation for over a million displaced Palestinians in Rafah and his warning against potential Israeli military actions in the region.Fox News focused on King Abdullah II's warnings about the serious implications of any Israeli attack on Rafah and its potential to lead to another humanitarian disaster in Gaza. The outlet also covered the King's emphasis on ending the dangerous developments in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, including the expansion of Israeli settlements and the incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque.NBC News reported on King Abdullah's calls for international cooperation to achieve a ceasefire and highlighted his pursuit of a two-state solution as the pathway to peace between Palestinians and Israelis.CNN noted the King's insistence that the international community must take a decisive stance to end the war, emphasizing the critical role of UNRWA in providing necessary aid and warning of the dire consequences of the Israeli military operation in Rafah.The New York Times outlined President Biden's response following the talks, emphasizing King Abdullah II's key role in pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza, marking a crucial moment of dialogue between the two leaders since the onset of the war.This collective media coverage underscores the significant impact of King Abdullah II's visit to Washington, highlighting his proactive role in seeking an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza and the start of a political process aimed at achieving lasting peace in the region.