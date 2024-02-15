Ayyash, Greek Envoy Talk Enhancing Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra) -Head of Jordanian-Greek Lower House Friendship Association, Dr. Hail Ayyash, stressed the "deep-rooted and historic" Jordanian- Greek relations.During the association's meeting Thursday with Greek Ambassador to Jordan, Irene Riga, Ayyash said the two countries have "close" relations in all fields, stressing the need to strengthen efforts to strengthen their private sectors' cooperation.The MP called for strengthening cooperation in the tourism field by increasing tourist groups, pointing to the Kingdom's tourist capabilities in the religious, therapeutic and recreational tourism fields.Ayyash stated that the two countries share "similar" positions in cooperation with friendly countries to find a just and comprehensive solution that guarantees an end to the indiscriminate war that destroyed Gaza.Additionally, the lawmaker referred to the difficult inhumane situation of killing children and the elderly and bombing hospitals and schools in Gaza.Meanwhile, the attending MPs pointed to a number of investment opportunities in Jordan, especially in the fertilizer, pharmaceutical and renewable energy sectors to create a "true" partnership to serve common interests.For her part, the envoy affirmed the "good" bilateral relations in multiple fields, noting communication of the two countries' leaderships.Riga referred to the visit of the Greek Foreign Minister and his meeting with his Jordanian counterpart recently and the tripartite summit that brought together Jordan, Greece and Cyprus.The diplomat praised her country's Foreign Minister statements that Jordan is a "pivotal" country in the region, who added that both countries view the situation in Gaza with the "same" perspective to find a solution to end war.The envoy also said her country, through the European Union, sought and pressed the need for importance of the region's stability.