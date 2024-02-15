PM Modi's Qatar Visit Very Successful, Elevating Bilateral Relations: India's Foreign Secretary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Foreign Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs of India HE Vinay Kwatra said that Prime Minister of the Republic of India HE Narendra Modi's visit to Doha is extremely successful and will facilitate a stronger, deeper and wide-ranging Qatar-India partnership.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Doha, HE Kwatra said the visit laid the foundation for elevating bilateral relations and exploring partnerships in some fresh areas that were tackled in today's talks including space, technology, and education.

The Qatari-Indian talks during the visit covered a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade and energy partnerships, investment cooperation, issues related to regional security, cultural rapprochement, and equal relations, and issues of regional and international interest, His Excellency said.

His Excellency said the bilateral trade volume currently stands at roughly USD 20 billion.

HE Kwatra Highlighted some bilateral cooperation areas between Doha and New Delhi, especially the strong multi-faceted investment partnership between both countries, particularly in the energy sector. Recently, the two sides sealed an agreement under which Qatar will provide India with 7.5 million metric tons of LNG annually for 20 years starting in 2028.



This long-term LNG partnership traces back to 1999 and remains the first powerful partnership that meets the demands of the future.

HE Kwatra added that the Indian prime minister's Doha visit focused on fostering the wide-ranging India-Qatar partnership in multiple economic cooperation areas, leveraging the benefits of his 2016 visit which facilitated high-level political talks between the two countries and laid the foundations for further future achievements under the wise leadership of both countries in a way that goes beyond bilateral cooperation to bolster rapprochement on regional issues.