Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory For Collars (DCD-311)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective barrier to rest between the collar and neck," said an inventor, from Washington D.C., "so I invented the SAVE A COLLAR / COLLAR STRIPS. My design can be worn with a variety of clothing items including shirts, blouses, dresses, jackets, and blazers."

The patent-pending invention provides a garment accessory to protect the collar against perspiration, oil, and dirt. In doing so, it helps prevent stains and embarrassment. As a result, it helps the wearer maintain a clean and professional appearance. It also saves time and effort when laundering garments. The invention features a simple and discreet design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

