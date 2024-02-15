Revenue Management Market Expands With Advanced Solutions And Analytics, Forecasted Remarkable Growth By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Revenue Management Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The projected market size for Revenue Management is expected to reach USD 21.37 billion by the end of 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.56% during the forecast period.
The global Revenue Management Market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector that revolves around optimizing business strategies to maximize revenue and profitability. It encompasses a wide range of industries, including hospitality, retail, travel and transportation, telecommunications, and more. At its core, revenue management involves utilizing data-driven insights, advanced analytics, and technology to make informed decisions related to pricing, inventory management, demand forecasting, and customer segmentation.
Key Market Drivers
The Proliferation of E-Commerce and Online Platforms
The Rising Demand for Data-Driven Insights & Analytics
The Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technology Solutions by Businesses
Growing Travel and Hospitality Industry
Key Market Challenges
The Complexity of Data Integration and Management
The Lack of Skilled Professionals with Expertise in Revenue Management and Data Analytics
Key Market Trends
The Integration of Omnichannel Strategies
Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies
Key Market Players
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Amdocs Inc. Accenture Inc. CSG Systems International Inc. Netcracker Technology Corporation Ericsson Inc. SAP SE Optiva Inc. Cerillion Technologies Limited Oracle Corporation
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Revenue Management Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:
Global Revenue Management Market, By Component:
Solutions Billing & Payment Price Management Revenue Assurance & Fraud Management Channel Management Risk Management Others Services Professional Managed
Global Revenue Management Market, By Structure:
Global Revenue Management Market, By Deployment:
Global Revenue Management Market, By Organization Size:
Small & Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise
Global Revenue Management Market, By End User:
BFSI Hospitality Healthcare IT & Telecommunications Energy & Utilities Retail & E-Commerce Others
Global Revenue Management Market, By Region:
North America Europe South America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 190
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $21.37 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $41.21 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 11.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Revenue Management Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN15022024004107003653ID1107858732
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.