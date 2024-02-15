               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Revenue Management Market Expands With Advanced Solutions And Analytics, Forecasted Remarkable Growth By 2028


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Revenue Management Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The projected market size for Revenue Management is expected to reach USD 21.37 billion by the end of 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.56% during the forecast period.

The global Revenue Management Market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector that revolves around optimizing business strategies to maximize revenue and profitability. It encompasses a wide range of industries, including hospitality, retail, travel and transportation, telecommunications, and more. At its core, revenue management involves utilizing data-driven insights, advanced analytics, and technology to make informed decisions related to pricing, inventory management, demand forecasting, and customer segmentation.

Key Market Drivers

  • The Proliferation of E-Commerce and Online Platforms
  • The Rising Demand for Data-Driven Insights & Analytics
  • The Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technology Solutions by Businesses
  • Growing Travel and Hospitality Industry

Key Market Challenges

  • The Complexity of Data Integration and Management
  • The Lack of Skilled Professionals with Expertise in Revenue Management and Data Analytics

Key Market Trends

  • The Integration of Omnichannel Strategies
  • Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies

Key Market Players

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • Amdocs Inc.
  • Accenture Inc.
  • CSG Systems International Inc.
  • Netcracker Technology Corporation
  • Ericsson Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Optiva Inc.
  • Cerillion Technologies Limited
  • Oracle Corporation

Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Revenue Management Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:
Global Revenue Management Market, By Component:

  • Solutions
  • Billing & Payment
  • Price Management
  • Revenue Assurance & Fraud Management
  • Channel Management Risk Management
  • Others
  • Services
  • Professional
  • Managed

Global Revenue Management Market, By Structure:

  • In-House
  • Outsource

Global Revenue Management Market, By Deployment:

  • On-Premises
  • Cloud

Global Revenue Management Market, By Organization Size:

  • Small & Medium Enterprise
  • Large Enterprise

Global Revenue Management Market, By End User:

  • BFSI
  • Hospitality
  • Healthcare
  • IT & Telecommunications
  • Energy & Utilities
  • Retail & E-Commerce
  • Others

Global Revenue Management Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Asia Pacific

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 190
Forecast Period 2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.37 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $41.21 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9%
Regions Covered Global

About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

