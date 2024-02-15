5 Tell-Tale Signs Hard Water Is Affecting Your Home

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many Americans' resolutions focus on improving personal fitness, with nearly half (45%) of U.S. adults* citing it as their number one goal for the year. As we continue into 2024, not only is it a good time to focus on personal health, but it's also a great time to enhance your home's health. One area that should receive priority is your home's water. Water with high concentrations of calcium and magnesium, bicarbonates, and sulfates can impact the life expectancy of your water-using appliances, need for plumbing repairs, increase your water bill, and more. Hard water contaminants can be removed by water softener systems like the Culligan Aquasential® Smart High Efficiency (HE) Water Softener which offers high-efficiency water softening for your home and is regarded as the world's most efficient water softener**. It can optimize salt, water, and electricity, with smart features that let you track water usage, set goals, and receive service notifications like low salt alerts.



Hard water can leave behind distinct traces. Here are five tell-tale signs that you may be dealing with hard water issues:

“During this time of year, many people are looking to prioritize their health and well-being, and that can start in the home, with your water,” said Judd Larned, President of Culligan North America.“With Culligan's New Year's promotion, it's the perfect time to install a water softening system in your home.”

Now through February 29, Culligan is offering homeowners zero payments for 12 months on any Culligan High-Efficiency Water Softener. For more information about Culligan water treatment solutions or to find your local Culligan representative, visit .

*According to a 2024 Forbes Health survey.

**Efficiency is based on 3rd party testing to NSF standards. HE Softener when configured with proportional up flow brining with Aqua-Sensor® technology.