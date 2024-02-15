MEDIAPRO North America Expands Sales Force To Further Growth Of The Organization's Broad Production Offerings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From Left: Jean Manuel Jimenez (Senior Vice President, Commercial Partnerships North America), Juliana Diez (Director of Sales, Mediapro North America), Ricardo Flores (VP of Sales, Mediapro North America), Janaki Romano (Sales Manager, Mediapro North

Highly respected team of industry veterans will be leading commercial and retail efforts, touting the largest virtual reality volume in South Florida

- Irantzu Diez-Gamboa CEO, MEDIAPRO North AmericaMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MEDIAPRO North America, one of the leading organizations specializing in audiovisual content, production and distribution, has expanded its sales and commercial partnerships division under the leadership of a number of respected industry veterans.The expanded sales team is being led by Ricardo Flores, who has been named Senior Vice President of Sales. A seasoned broadcast industry executive, Flores has been a part of MEDIAPRO for eight years, having previously served as VP of Sales & Operations for Overon America, MEDIAPRO's division focused on Cloud playout, special events, streaming, DTH and satellite distribution platforms.Flores is joined by Juan Martinez, who will serve as Director of Sales for Overon/MEDIAPRO. In his new capacity, Martinez will utilize his years of experience in engineering, managed services, telecommunications and broadcast markets, to further develop and integrate Mediapro's wide offerings in key strategic markets. Prior to joining MEDIAPRO Martinez served as LATAM Sales Director for NovelSat, and prior to that, as Regional Sales Manager of Aleda Solutions and Sales Engineer at Globecast.Juliana Diez will serve as Director of Sales for MEDIAPRO. Diez brings substantive experience in SaaS and account management, digital-native professional expertise along with experience in OTT and digital content strategy, which allows her to communicate MEDIAPRO's offerings to both industry professionals and those exploring production options. Prior to MEDIAPRO, Diez was Director of Business Development for Grabyo, and prior to that she was OTT &VOD Manager for beIN SPORTS USA.The newly formed Commercial Partnership team is being led by Jean Manuel Jimenez in the role of Senior Vice President. Prior to joining MEDIAPRO, Jean Manuel previously worked for Inter Miami CF as the VP of Digital, Content & Broadcast, where he established its digital content identity and reputation for bold, digital, and broadcast ideations. Jimenez also worked for Concacaf as the Head of Content and Digital, where he redefined their digital platforms to better connect with the game and fans across the region. He is also co-Founder & CEO of Pulse Sports & Entertainment, a consulting and marketing agency focused on helping sports-focused organizations maximize the manner in which they interact with their fans.Joining Jimenez on the Commercial Partnership Team will be Jairo Gonzalez, who has been named VP Commercial Partnerships. Gonzalez's unique skill set comes from serving as a Founding Partner of Zero Fractal, an award-winning design studio, which will further MEDIAPRO's creative branding for the clients its serves.“These individuals are a literal dream-team, all widely respected in their particular arenas within our industry,” said Irantzu Diez-Gamboa CEO, MEDIAPRO North America.“They are integral as we look to pro-actively expand our footprint as the definitive leader in production and distribution.”“I am truly honored to lead a sales team that is unmatched in our extremely diverse industry,” adds Flores.“I have tremendous confidence for Juan (Martinez) and Juliana (Diez), and more importantly, our current clients and prospective clients also have tremendous respect for these individuals. There is no doubt that we will exponentially further awareness and footprint of MEDIAPRO.”“The overall offerings at MEDIAPRO are unlike any other organization,” continues Jimenez.“The scope of services, the multi-faceted professionals, inclusive of the addition of Zero Fractal's creative offerings, along with the ability to support virtually any client's needs are absolutely compelling.”MEDIAPRO North America is unique in its capabilities to support the development and execution of myriad production options from its campus in Miami, Florida. The organization features four distinct divisions to provide their clients with the flexibility and expertise they deserve. These include:.Content Production – This encompasses all aspects of production. From an idea or a concept, MEDIAPRO's team can develop and produce a complete package – from developing a script, to producing and ultimately distributing the content to a network or streamer. Third parties such as industry giants Apple TV, Netflix, HBO, and many others, as well as independent producers, find MEDIAPRO's Content Production capabilities unparalleled..Broadcast and Media services – The Broadcast & Media Services Division provides all the technical and production services imaginable. It serves organizations in need of the infrastructure with which they can produce their desired content, including studio space, staffing and all the necessary equipment, along with office space from which they can establish a base during production. Whether in-studio or through MEDIAPRO's Mobile Production Units, this division affords clients every tool to help ensure their project is a success..Sports Media Rights – A truly unique facet of MEDIAPRO's expertise, the organization owns the audiovisual rights of numerous sporting events which are repurposed to key outlets such as Prime Video, Televisa, Telemundo, and many others. Whether the rights or the rights plus outright production of the event, MEDIAPRO is unsurpassed in this aspect of production..NEXT –MEDIAPRO has always been an industry innovator, with a division fully dedicated to developing first-to-market ideas that include content, distribution, new platforms and innovative forms of entertainment. E-Sports is a key facet of this division, as is the organization's Miami-based virtual reality production capabilities, and numerous other in-process innovations.

