Inventhelp Inventor Develops Surveillance Camera System For Shipping Containers (DAL-455)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 "I wanted to create a surveillance camera to photograph and scan shipping containers and detect any hazardous or illegal material," said an inventor, from

Duncanville, Texas, "so I invented the MULTI DIGITAL CAMERA. My design would take only seconds to provide a view of the contents and without opening and searching the container."

The invention provides an advanced surveillance camera system to capture images of the cargo contents of metal, wood, or fiber containers. In doing so, it prevents contraband or hazardous materials from passing through the national cargo transportation system. It also offers a time-saving alternative to manual inspections. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for governmental markets, the trucking industry and the international market.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of

