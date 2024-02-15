Citycon Board's Asset Distribution Proposal To The Annual General Meeting

HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of

Citycon Oyj has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 19 March 2024 asset distribution as follows.

The Board of Directors proposes that based on the balance sheet to be adopted for the financial period ended on 31 December 2023, no dividend is distributed by a resolution of the Annual General Meeting. Nonetheless, the Board of Directors proposes that the Board of Directors be authorized to decide in its discretion on the distribution of assets from the invested unrestricted equity fund in the manner set forth below.

Based on this authorization, the maximum total amount of equity repayment distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund shall not exceed

EUR 0.30 per share. Based on the current total number of issued shares in the company, the authorization would equal to a maximum of EUR 51,598,261.2 in equity repayment.

The authorization is valid until the opening of the next Annual General Meeting.

Unless the Board of Directors decides otherwise for a justified reason, the authorization will be used to distribute equity repayment four times during the period of validity of the authorization. In this case, the Board of Directors will make separate resolutions on each distribution of the equity repayment so that the preliminary record and payment dates will be as stated below.

Citycon shall make separate announcements of such Board resolutions.