Qatar Surges 21 Places In Latest FIFA Rankings

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Two-time Asian Cup champions Qatar made big strides in the latest edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking, after scaling 21 places more.

No changes have been made in the top ten ranking led by Argentina, however, there is plenty of movement further down the standings following the matches contested in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations and the AFC Asian Cup.

Qatar now secured the 37th rank after chalking up the biggest tally (92.04 points) by defending the AFC crown in the continental showpiece.

No fewer than six teams have scaled ten places or more. Amongst the African sides, Côte d'Ivoire (39th, up 10) reap the rewards of their continental triumph on home soil, secured following an eventful tournament campaign.

Beaten finalists Nigeria (28th, up 14) make significant strides but are no match for the Angola side they ousted in the last eight (93rd, up 24), who are the biggest climbers in the latest instalment of the global ranking.