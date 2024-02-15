(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pine Tree Recovery Center Announces Addition of Virtual Adolescent Treatment Programming

PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES , February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pine Tree Recovery Center , a leading provider of substance use disorder treatment services, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Virtual Adolescent Treatment Program. This cutting-edge initiative is designed to extend specialized, virtual care to adolescents aged 13 to 17, addressing substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health issues through a flexible, technology-driven approach.Recognizing the unique challenges faced by today's youth, Pine Tree Recovery Center has tailored its Virtual program to meet the needs of adolescents who are navigating the complexities of substance use disorders. The program leverages the familiarity and comfort young people have with technology, providing a secure and engaging platform for treatment that respects their privacy and fits seamlessly into their busy lives.Why Virtual Treatment is Ideal for AdolescentsThe program also serves as a vital step-down level of care for adolescents transitioning from detox or residential treatment, supporting their integration back into daily life. The virtual format is designed to accommodate existing educational commitments and extracurricular activities of adolescents, ensuring they receive essential care without disrupting their day-to-day obligations.“Recognizing that most adolescents are comfortable with technology, the program uses this familiarity to deliver treatment in a way that resonates with them,” says Ryan Soave, Guardian Recovery's Chief Clinical Officer.“The program focuses on more than treating the symptoms of behavioral health issues. It is designed to help adolescents achieve their personal goals and prepare for their lives as adults.”Commitment to Innovation and AccessibilityPine Tree Recovery Center is committed to innovation in addiction recovery, continually seeking ways to expand and improve its services. The Virtual Adolescent Treatment Program represents a significant step forward in making practical, empathetic, and personalized treatment more accessible to adolescents struggling with substance use and mental health challenges.“By breaking down geographical barriers, the program ensures that quality treatment is available to more adolescents throughout the state of Maine,” adds Soave.“Those with significant behavioral health issues should be able to access the services they need regardless of location.”About Pine Tree Recovery CenterPine Tree Recovery Center is a premier provider of comprehensive addiction services in Portland, Maine. The center currently offers inpatient detoxification and residential programs, in-person adult outpatient treatment and adolescent virtual intensive outpatient.. With a focus on personalized care, Pine Tree Recovery Center delivers a range of treatment options designed to support individuals on their journey to recovery. Through integrating technology and evidence-based practices, Pine Tree Recovery Center is dedicated to helping individuals achieve lasting wellness.

