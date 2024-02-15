(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Mining Stock News Bites - On the back of agreed-upon offtake agreements with Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. , a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation (TYO: 6752), and General Motors Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors Co. (collectively, "GM") (NYSE: GM), Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG ) ( TSX.V: NOU) has rallied Mitsui & Co., Ltd ("Mitsui") (TYO: 8031) and Pallinghurst Bond Limited ("Pallinghurst") for an aggregate combined investment of US$87.5 million to advance its development toward commercial operations. Projected to become the first fully integrated natural graphite active anode material production of its kind in North America, NMG is set to provide a carbon-neutral, reliable, sizeable, and ESG-driven source of Canadian natural graphite for the local electric vehicle ("EV") and lithium-ion battery market.

Arne H Frandsen, Chair of NMG, declared:

"Today, influential actors in strategic minerals, modern commodities, batteries, and EVs are coming together to drive the establishment of a Canadian source of graphite to support energy autonomy, national security, and global decarbonization. I am confident that such commercial and investment levers will constitute the bedrock on which NMG can build its Phase 2 operations and more. Congrats to colleagues at Panasonic Energy, GM, Mitsui and Pallinghurst for this multifaceted transaction; together we will support the world's transitions towards a cleaner future."

Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President, and CEO of NMG, reacted:

"In our journey to position NMG as the North American leader of responsible mining and advanced manufacturing, we had been looking for top-tier EV and battery manufacturers to bolster our commercial vision. Thanks to visionary customers and investors, we are now moving toward establishing a fully local and traceable value chain. From the Matawinie ore, to the Bécancour active anode material, to our clients' U.S. battery factories, we are pioneering a resilient supply chain for the EV market."

