Breaking Life Sciences News: Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB: PBIO) Completes Relocation into New Manufacturing Facility, Consolidating R&D with Expanded UltraShear Equipment Development and Contract Manufacturing Relocation Delivers Substantially Increased Manufacturing Space, Vastly Improved Operating Efficiencies, and Measurable Cost Savings for Unencumbered Growth through Multi-Year Expansion Plans





CANTON, Mass. - February 15, 2024 (Investorideas Newswire) Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO ) ("PBIO" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in high-pressure nanotechnology and a pioneer in the development of novel, broadly-enabling, pressure-based instruments and nanoemulsion products and services for the health & wellness, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and other industries, today celebrated a significant milestone in its accelerating growth journey. The Company announced the consolidation of its Boston area operations, uniting all of its personnel into a single, cutting-edge facility designed to accommodate expanded R&D capabilities, advanced equipment development and production, formulation services, and contract manufacturing based on its patented Ultra Shear Technology (UltraShearTM or USTTM) platform. The new building is currently being transformed into a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

Strategically located in the Boston suburb of Canton, MA, the new facility will provide PBIO with a larger, more efficient space to continue its groundbreaking work in high pressure nanotechnology platform development - and UltraShear technology in particular. The state-of-the-art facility is to be equipped with the latest modern utilities and amenities, and will house dedicated areas for R&D, equipment production, formulation services, and product manufacturing. This move, consolidating R&D with all other departments of the Company, aims to streamline and achieve new production efficiencies, reduce costs, and foster innovation within a collaborative and dynamic work environment.

Ken Micciche, PBIO's Director of Business Development, commented: "We are very excited about the opportunities this consolidation and expansion presents. The move reinforces our commitment to accelerating development and production capabilities, delivering exceptional products and services, advancing the field of high-pressure nanotechnology, fostering collaborations with academic and industry partners, and supporting our expected explosive growth in the direct-to-consumer area, led by our newly acquired subsidiary company Uncle Bud's Health & Wellness."

Key Features of the New Facility:

Product Manufacturing Suites: PBIO is committed to meeting the increasing demand for its innovative nanoemulsion products, delivering breakthrough performance in fast and enhanced absorption of oil-soluble nutrients and therapeutics. The new facility will house several GMP-compliant contract manufacturing suites, equipped with the latest technology to ensure the efficient and precise production of high-quality products.

Advanced R&D Laboratory: PBIO is investing in the development of a cutting-edge research and development laboratory, where its team of highly trained and experienced experts will continue to push the boundaries of high-pressure nanotechnology. The laboratory will focus on developing groundbreaking solutions in nanoemulsions and other products for use in nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, pharmaceuticals, bioprocess, and other areas.

State-of-the-Art Equipment Manufacturing: The facility features a dedicated space for the manufacturing of advanced equipment and components incorporating state-of-the-art materials and designs used in the production of nanoemulsions and other products. This will enable PBIO to expand production capacity in UltraShear equipment installations, while maintaining stringent quality control and ensuring the total reliability of its products.

Formulation Services: With a focus on providing comprehensive solutions, PBIO currently offers limited formulation services to its UltraShear clients. With the Canton site's expanded space and equipment, the Company's Formulation Services are expected to expand and grow significantly, as it collaborates closely with customers to develop customized formulations tailored to their specific needs and requirements, spanning a diversity of major market applications from nutraceuticals to cosmeceuticals/skincare, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and natural, organic agrochemicals.

Demo Laboratory: A dedicated Demo Laboratory will showcase the Company's cutting-edge UltraShear technology platform, allowing stakeholders to witness PBIO's unique and far-reaching capabilities firsthand.

John Hollister, PBIO's Director of Sales and Marketing, added: "Unlike our previous site, the new facility provides the needed environment for us to accomplish our aggressive commercial goals over the next few years. Our new facility - with its significantly increased manufacturing space - gives us the ability to expand manufacturing capabilities to meet the already increasing demand for our products. Our growth is no longer encumbered by our facilities."

About Uncle Bud's Health and Wellness

Launched in 2018 with a trailblazing hemp-based Pain Relief product, Uncle Bud's has rapidly captured an innovative leadership role in the Hemp Seed Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD), and the broader Health & Wellness industry. The Uncle Bud's brand is revered for its unwavering commitment to domestic manufacturing excellence, setting benchmarks for its organic, preservative-free, non-GMO standards and its ethical cruelty-free practices. Uncle Bud's is dedicated to the highest-quality formulations and to continuous improvement, guided by the latest scientific research and development innovations - including the revolutionary performance breakthroughs delivered by PBIO's patented UltraShearTM processing platform. Uncle Bud's diverse product portfolio addresses an ever-broadening spectrum of consumer needs, encompassing pain relief, sophisticated skincare solutions, personal wellness and athletic recovery products, and specialized pet care items. Learn More: * Follow On Social Media: @UncleBuds_Hemp.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our patented enabling platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. Our patented BaroFoldTM technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear TechnologyTM (UltraShearTM) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

Press Contacts

Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO (508) 230-1828 (T)

Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman (650) 812-8121 (T)

Bruno Schiavi, President, PBIO Consumer Products (508) 230-1828 (T)

