Bitcoin Stock News Bite - Cleanspark (Nasdaq: CLSK) Exceeds 14 EH/S As Sandersville Expansion Comes Online

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Bitcoin/Crypto Stock News Bites - CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK ), America's Bitcoin MinerTM, today announced it has finished energizing the first 100 MW of its expansion in Sandersville, Georgia, increasing its fleetwide operating hashrate to over 14 exahashes per second (EH/s).

"I believe we have likely set an industry record for speed of machine deployment, thanks to the extraordinary grit and resolve exhibited by our teams and partners in Sandersville," said Zach Bradford, CEO. "The excitement around this expansion has been palpable. Not only are we bringing economic development to the community, but we also provide an important grid service because our load is interruptible and can be returned to the community at a moment's notice as we work in partnership with the utilities and power providers to help continue Georgia's legacy of abundant and resilient energy."

Bradford continued, "I'm also pleased to report that our teams have already been deployed to Mississippi to begin transitioning these sites into the CleanSpark portfolio. We look forward to sharing additional details about our most recent acquisitions in the coming weeks."

