AI Stock In Focus (NASDAQ: NVDA) (NASDAQ: SOUN) (NASDAQ: GFAI)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource covering AI stocks issues a trading snapshot for the sector as investment from high flying Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) drives them higher.

A Form 13F SEC filing for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) has investors buzzing and buying up stock that shows investments in SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN ).

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN ) is seeing big gains for the day trading at

$3.73, up $1.48 (+65.41%). The Company's most recent news in late January was they announced that they are working together to give customers the ability to place phone orders for pick-up via a state-of-the-art voice AI ordering system. Optimized for natural human speech, Jersey Mike's customers won't have to modify their language or interact awkwardly with the software - they can just speak naturally as they would to another person.

Initially live at 50 locations, SoundHound's voice technology has been trained on the entirety of Jersey Mike's menu - from the #17 Mike's Famous Philly through to the #9 Club Supreme - and uses advanced AI to recognize items instantly as customers are talking, allowing the system to take food and drink orders effortlessly and with greater accuracy.

Investors are jumping on more of the lower priced AI stocks in speculation on the sector. Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI ) is trading at $3.4000, up $0.4700 +16.0882%.

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd is a global security solutions provider, building on its legacy secured logistic business, while expanding and transforming it into an integrated AI and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) business.

