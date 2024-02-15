Artificial Intelligence (AI) Drives Further Exponential Growth At Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the technology company with an impressive market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, continues its unstoppable growth, cementing its position as the third most valuable company in the United States. From the beginning of January 2024 to February 14 of this year, its shares have experienced a remarkable rise from the $475 zone to the $740 per share zone. This exponential upward phenomenon may be driven by artificial intelligence.

The boom in artificial intelligence applications, such as ChatGPT, has generated unprecedented demand for processors specialized in accelerating the performance of computers, known as accelerated computing. In this context, Nvidia has positioned itself as a leader thanks to its advanced chips, contributing to its continued rise in the market.

The soaring increase in spending on artificial intelligence has exceeded expectations, and tangible results are already being seen. Nvidia, a leading manufacturer of advanced chips for enabling next-generation AI services, is experiencing remarkable growth, evidenced by the impressive market performance of its shares. Its central role in this emerging trend is driving its success and positioning it as a key player in today's technology landscape.

Over the course of 2024, Nvidia's shares have experienced a remarkable increase, exceeding 50%. This exceptional performance is based on the confidence generated by the company's leadership in the artificial intelligence chip sector, as well as its ability to respond to the growing demand for cloud services and large internet corporations.

Artificial intelligence chips manufactured by Nvidia are becoming increasingly important for cloud service providers and other companies that run a large number of servers. This continued and growing demand is contributing significantly to the company's strong financial performance.

Next week, on February 21, 2024, the company will release its quarterly results. Analysts anticipate the company's revenue to reach $20.19 billion, with earnings per share of $4.54. These projections reflect the market's confidence in continued success and growth in the near future.

In conclusion, Nvidia's unstoppable rise in the stock market reflects its leadership in the artificial intelligence sector and its ability to meet the growing demand for specialized chips. With solid financial results and encouraging prospects, the company is positioned as a key player in the technological revolution of the 21st century, with promising growth potential on the horizon.

Market analysis on behalf of Antonio Ernesto Di Giacomo - Market Analyst Latam at xs