JHCO Sends Two Relief Aircraft To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra)-- Jordan sent two relief planes filled with medical supplies to Gaza strip on Wednesday through the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), in an effort to assist the strip's medical sector.According to a statement released by the JHCO, Mercy Corps provided collaborative support for the two aircraft's deployment, which also involved collaboration with the Jordan Armed Forces, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.Hussein Al-Shibli, Secretary General of the JHCO, stated that the ongoing crisis is making the health situation in the Gaza Strip worse every day.He added that the JHCO's efforts to step up the supply of medical supplies and equipment so that the operational agencies can offer our people in Gaza access to healthcare and medical services.53 planes carrying food, medical supplies, and relief were dispatched from Jordan to our people in Gaza, since the start of the war there.The JHCO, is receiving donations for Gaza via its accounts in Bank al Etihad: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, CliQ: JHCOGAZA or through its website at