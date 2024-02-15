Senate Speaker Delivers Speech At Parliamentary Cooperation Conference In Rabat

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Rabat, Feb. 15 (Petra)-- Senate Speaker Faisal Fayez said, on Thursday, that global economic difficulties and political unrest have resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths and displacements, as well as high rates of unemployment and poverty.He added, during his speech in Rabat at the Parliamentary Conference on South-South Cooperation, that the rise of the arms and drug trade has taken precedence over issues related to development.Held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco, the two-day conference focuses on the "Role of National Parliaments and Regional and Continental Parliamentary Unions in Africa, the Arab World, and Latin America in Enhancing Strategic Partnerships and Achieving Joint Integration and Development".According to data released by the United Nations, in 2015, there were over 736 million people living below the international poverty line, accounting for 10 percent of the population. Fayez said that the crises that have occurred since the Corona pandemic have forced approximately 169 million people worldwide into poverty. Prior to the Corona pandemic, people struggled to achieve their most basic requirements, including access to drinking water, healthcare, and education, and lived in abject poverty.He continued: "When peace comes, economic and investment partnerships are strengthened, poverty and unemployment gaps, and the knowledge and technology gap between countries and peoples are reduced, which enables us to build a humane society free of destruction, violence, poverty and hunger."In addition to discussing issues of economic transformation, regional integration, and cooperative development, the conference also addresses a number of issues and topics related to bolstering political dialogue and regional security in Africa, the Arab world, and Latin America in order to achieve peace and prosperity. Policies pertaining to bolstering strategic partnerships, promoting investment, technology, and competitive capabilities are also highly significant. subjects include energy, water, and sustainable development.