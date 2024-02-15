Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Design For A Bandana (DAL-446)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved bandana that can be worn as a sleep night cap, casualwear or sportswear," said an inventor, from McKinney, Texas, "so I invented the PRE- TIED HEAD BANDANA. My design prevents the head covering from constantly slipping and it eliminates the need to retie it."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a bandana. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle associated with tying and retying a standard bandana. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. It also provides added style. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to position and wear so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DAL-446, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

