Lifehub Pavilion At Expo Doha: A Dynamic Encounter With Climate, Sustainability, And AI

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The LifeHub Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha by Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) offers a visual journey designed to raise awareness about health, the environment, and technology.

This immersive space, equipped with cutting-edge technologies, invites visitors to explore our world through the lenses of four pivotal themes: climate change, sustainability, nutrition and wellness, and the marvels of science and technology, including the fascinating realm of Artificial Intelligence.

Located within the Innovation Centre of the International Zone, the pavilion is open daily from 10 am to 8 pm until March 28, 2024, with free admission for all visitors.

Speaking to The Peninsula, an Egyptian family visiting the hub lauded the pavilion for its entertaining and educational approach, particularly its engaging presentations that spark interest and curiosity among children.

“We love how the pavilion's engaging competitions are designed to foster learning among children by prompting them to answer questions for higher scores,” the family highlighted.

"Overall, it's an exceptional experience," as they also praised the staff's effectiveness in presenting information in a straightforward manner while also providing souvenirs for the children.

The LifeHub pavilion is divided into four sectors:

. Climate Change - This sector provides an educational visual journey on a screen, showing the environmental changes over the years, accompanied by written information.

. Sustainability - Highlighting how daily activities emit greenhouse gases, this sector uses touch screens to quiz visitors on sustainable practices, offering scores to rate their awareness level.

. Nutrition and Wellness - Decorated with wood and greenery to evoke a healthy community feel, this sector uses a touch screen to teach the importance of nutrition and maintaining wellness.

. Science, Technology & AI - Bridging the present and future, this sector introduces AI, explaining its functionality and its potential to enhance various sectors like finance, transportation, entertainment, and healthcare.

It features an educational show on a large screen and an informative touchscreen detailing Artificial Intelligence.

Moreover, visitors can partake in interactive fun such as having their photo drawn by their chosen famous painter and downloading the result to their phone.