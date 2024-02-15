Almarai Wins Internal Communications Brilliance Awards

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Within the Internal Communications Brilliance Awards framework, Almarai has secured two prestigious awards from the "Internal Communications Brilliance Awards," globally recognized for honoring organizations that demonstrate excellence in internal communication. Almarai has been awarded the Gold Prize in the Employee Integration category and the Silver Prize in the Best Internal Communication Campaign category.

These awards serve as a testament to the diligent efforts and innovation that Almarai invests in enhancing internal communication and fostering team spirit among its employees. We look forward to further success and continuing to excel in internal communication management.

It is worth mentioning that Almarai, which is the largest vertically integrated dairy company in the world, has won the Stevie Award for Most Innovative Communications Team in the Middle East and North Africa 2023.

