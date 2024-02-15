Mavenir Brings Enhanced 4G Indoor Coverage To Partner Israel Mobile Network

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, has announced that Partner Communications, the Israeli communications service provider, has chosen Mavenir's compact small cell solution to enhance in-building and enterprise 4G mobile coverage for its subscribers.

The initial roll-out of C60 small cell solutions for indoor coverage installed by Partner in an accelerated deployment consisting of a simple two-step plug and play process that immediately strengthens 4G signal in problem areas to provide a fast and stable connection. Furthermore, the virtualized security, management, gateway applications are implemented to run in low-cost third-party data centres or cloud-hosted platforms.

On the Partner network, Mavenir's C60 small cells each with the capability of supporting up to 16 mobile devices at the same time, can deliver download speeds of up to 150Mbps and 50Mbps in the uplink.

Yigal Giladi, VP of Engineering at Partner noted: "Partner has practically implemented one of the company's focuses, to lead technological innovation in Israel, in all areas of its activity. The solution we launched with our partner, Mavenir, is expected to provide a complementary solution to a full mobile coverage experience, even in areas with less optimal conditions."

Sachin Karkala, SVP & GM RAN at Mavenir, said:“The importance of ubiquitous stable mobile coverage cannot be overstated in today's increasingly connected world. We are pleased to support Partner's rapid rollout of small cells for indoor coverage to ensure their customers have reliable connectivity indoors as well as outside.”

Mavenir's small cell solutions enable network connectivity that take advantage of increasingly available spectrum while supporting innovative use cases across industries, including Industry 4.0 in manufacturing and factory automation, in-building coverage, healthcare, retail, hospitality, aviation, maritime, and first responder applications.

To meet the growing need for enhanced network capacity and coverage, Mavenir offers a full range of indoor and outdoor small cells, from residential to enterprise to rural applications. The proven carrier grade solutions are easy to deploy, fully automated, highly scalable and adaptable.

About Partner Israel

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services: cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet, TV and business solutions. The company serves over 3 million customers and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. href="" rel="nofollow" c

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers.

