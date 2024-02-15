Deadpool And Wolverine Sets Record As Most-Watched Trailer Ever

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Feb 15 (UNILAD) – The much-anticipated third instalment of the Deadpool series released its first trailer on Sunday (11 February). And its since become the most-watched trailer of all time, overtaking another Marvel fan favorite. Prepare to end up on the edge of your seat.

Directed by Shawn Levy and written by Rhett Reese, Deadpool & Wolverine – or Wolverine & A**hole as Hugh Jackman calls it – stars Ryan Reynolds and Jackman in the titular roles squeezing back into their tight red and yellow suits and joining together for a movie set to take the franchise in a 'completely different' direction,' Reynolds has previously said.

Reynolds and Jackman have been teasing their frenemy partnership in the third instalment for over a year. Back in July, Reynolds shared a still image of Deadpool and Wolverine, with one part of Jackman's costume causing quite the stir online. And despite production for the movie being shut down indefinitely later on because of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, Jackman's Instagram picture of his superhero-decorated Crocs indicated the show was very much back on the road.

And clearly all the duo's teasing has worked because as soon as the trailer dropped, Marvel fans leapt online to watch it and the excitement shows in the statistics.

According to The Walt Disney Company, in the first 24 hours of being released, the trailer obtained an eye-watering 365 million views.

This means the trailer has officially beaten the first trailer released for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The 2021 star studded spidery release saw not just Tom Holland and Zendaya, but also Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield take to the screen and it achieved 355.5 million views in the first 24 hours of release.

And Marvel fans are flooding to social media in celebration of the Deadpool news.

One X user wrote:“Well deserved. Billion dollar film incoming. Marvel is so back.”

“Gonna be the biggest MCU movie since NWH,” another added.

A third commented:“Movie Already broke a record even its not out yet.”

Deadpool & Wolverine also stars the likes of The Crown's Emma Corrin, Succession star Matthew Macfadyen and Stefan Kapičić is returning to screens too. As a final resolved:“I can't wait.”

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on 26 July, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

