Dark Matter Technologies Unveils Horizon User Conference Agenda

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative new leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today announced the agenda for its Horizon User Conference. Open to Dark Matter clients and partners, the conference will take place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel on April 24-25.







Focusing on the“horizon” of mortgage lending and technology, the user conference features two days of networking events and sessions led by industry leaders and Dark Matter's team of mortgage technology experts.

Highlights from the Horizon User Conference agenda include:



Preparing for a Brighter Future: Insights from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & the MBA

AI Unleashed: Transforming Business in 2024

Staying Secure: Navigating Cybersecurity Challenges ft. experts from AWS The Dark Matter Ecosystem: Empower, API, and the Portals – Today and plans for Tomorrow

“This year, we are thrilled to bring together the brightest minds in the industry at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel to share insights, foster innovation and shape the future of mortgage lending,” said Dark Matter CEO Rich Gagliano.“Our carefully curated program is designed to empower our clients and partners with the knowledge, tools and connections needed to navigate the evolving landscape of mortgage technology. Together, we will dive deep into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, exploring how cutting-edge technology, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to excellence can transform the way we do business.”

In addition to opening remarks from Gagliano, the conference will kick off with a welcome reception, and it will conclude with the Horizon Party, which will take place at Wynwood Walls, a street art museum renowned for its mural art.

Sponsors of the Horizon User Conference include CoreLogic, Docutech, Enact Mortgage Insurance, Equifax, Experian, First American Data & Analytics, Global Payments, Halcyon Still Water, Informative Research, KensieMae, Lenders One, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, National MI, The Mortgage Collaborative and Wolters Kluwer. Exhibitors include ArchMI, Argyle, CoreLogic, DataVerify-Factual Data, DocMagic, Docutech, Newbold Advisors, Optimal Blue, Truework, Truv, Wolters Kluwer and Xactus.

To register for the event or for more information, please email Dark Matter Chief of Client Engagement, Tony Fox at ....

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit .

