publity AG with leasing successes in office real estate

publity AG with leasing successes in office real estate Frankfurt am Main, 15. February 2024 - publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) has achieved leasing successes as an asset manager for office properties. For the Access Tower in Frankfurt, publity was able to sign a lease with a duty-free company. The total rental area for the office space is 450 square meters. The lease has a term of 120 months. The Access Tower is centrally located in the office district of Frankfurt-Niederrad and is certified with WiredScore Silver. In addition, publity has extended the contract with DHL/ Deutsche Post in an office property in Lüdenscheid for three years. Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: "The latest letting successes underpin our strength as an asset manager and illustrate that first-class office space remains in demand even in an otherwise challenging environment." About publity publity AG ("publity") is a green asset manager with a focus on office properties in Germany. With many years of real estate expertise resulting from more than 1,100 successful transactions, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties. When developing and redesigning ESG-compliant real estate, publity takes a holistic approach that includes environmental aspects, innovative and social design options for working environments and a high degree of digitization. As a result, the office properties managed by publity have already been internationally certified several times for their excellent ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-grade digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock exchange segment of Deutsche Börse. Press Contact:

