Yandex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

15-Feb-2024 / 13:00 MSK

Yandex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, February 15, 2024 -- Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX), a Dutch public limited company and one of Europe's largest internet businesses, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Q4 and FY 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights1,2

















In RUB millions

Three months ended December

31 Twelve months ended December

31



2022 2023 Change 2022 2023 Change



Total Revenues

164,778

249,586 51%

521,699

800,125 53%



Total Adjusted EBITDA

17,173

32,903 92%

64,140

96,970 51% Total Group Total Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 10.4% 13.2% 2.8 pp 12.3% 12.1% -0.2 pp



Net income/(loss)

7,055

(6,322) n/m

47,615

21,775 -54%



Adjusted Net Income

747

11,829 n/m

10,765

27,411 155%



Share of Russian search market, % 62.6% 63.8% 1.2 pp 61.9% 63.4% 1.5 pp



Search share on Android, % 62.0% 63.5% 1.5 pp 61.4% 63.0% 1.6 pp



Search share on iOS, % 48.0% 51.2% 3.2 pp 47.6% 49.9% 2.3 pp Search and

Revenues

69,859

101,111 45%

226,022

337,514 49% Portal

Ex-TAC revenues

56,434

80,962 43%

186,455

274,946 47%



Adjusted EBITDA

36,866

50,205 36%

120,503

172,950 44%

Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 52.8% 49.7% -3.1 pp 53.3% 51.2% -2.1 pp



Revenues

85,874

130,087 51%

261,246

420,753 61% E-Commerce, Mobility

GMV of Mobility3

218,427

326,977 50%

762,848

1,104,874 45%

and Delivery

GMV of E-commerce4

112,098

163,918 46%

307,711

503,385 64%



GMV of other O2O services5

66,660

104,103 56%

192,130

330,566 72%



Total Adjusted EBITDA loss

(10,542)

(2,209) n/m

(19,644)

(23,611) 20% Plus and Entertainment Services

Yandex Plus subscribers, MM 19.3 30.4 58% 19.3 30.4 58%

Financial outlook

Given that uncertainty concerning future geopolitical developments and the macro environment remains high, our visibility over the short- and medium-term is limited and we remain unable to provide any forward-looking expectations at this stage. We aim to remain transparent about the current performance.

Corporate and Subsequent Events





On February 5, 2024, Yandex N.V. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a purchaser consortium to sell all of the Yandex group's businesses in Russia and certain international markets. The businesses being sold represented more than 95% of the group's consolidated revenues in 2023, and approximately 95% of the group's consolidated assets and employees.



The total consideration for the sale will be RUB 475 billion (approximately USD 5.2 billion as at the date of the announcement), subject to adjustments and payable in a combination of cash and Class A shares of Yandex N.V. where at least 50% of the consideration will be payable in cash. The consideration value reflects a mandatory discount of at least 50% to“fair value”, as currently imposed as a condition to the required approval by the Government Commission for the sale of Russian assets by parent companies that are incorporated in countries considered by the Russian government to be“unfriendly”, including the Netherlands. A portion of the net cash consideration (after adjustments, applicable taxes and other expenses) will be retained to finance the development of certain retained international businesses, with a substantial proportion of such net proceeds to be returned to our shareholders, which we currently expect to be by way of a share repurchase offer.



The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Yandex N.V. and remains subject to certain conditions precedent, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and our shareholder approval, including a separate approval of our Class A shareholders. Our Extraordinary General Meeting and Class A Meeting are scheduled on March 7, 2024. It is expected that the initial closing pursuant to the transaction will take place in the first half of 2024.



Following the completion of the transaction Yandex N.V. will retain a portfolio of international businesses and other non-Russian assets, including four early-stage technology businesses: (i) Nebius AI, (ii) Toloka AI, (iii) Avride, and (iv) TripleTen. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, we intend to publish pro forma financial information for the Company and the retained businesses, giving effect to the divestment.



Neither Yandex N.V. nor any of its group companies is a target of sanctions in the United States, European Union, Switzerland or United Kingdom, and the Yandex group is not owned or controlled by any persons who have been designated under such sanctions. In July 2023, our“Yandex Pay” subsidiary was designated in Canada; such designation does not apply to Yandex N.V. or its other group companies or operations. Yandex continues to closely monitor developments in this regard.

Impact of the current geopolitical crisis

Ongoing geopolitical tensions and their impact on the Russian and global economy have created a challenging environment for our business, team and shareholders. These developments have adversely impacted (and may in the future materially adversely impact) the macroeconomic climate in Russia, resulting in volatility of the ruble, including significant devaluation, currency controls, increased interest rates and inflation, and a potential contraction in consumer spending, as well as the withdrawal of foreign businesses and suppliers from the Russian market. In addition, laws or regulations may be adopted that may adversely affect our non-Russian shareholders and the value of the shares they hold in our company. We provided detailed information on our risk exposure and possible adverse impacts on our businesses in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed on April 20, 2023. We continue to provide services to our users and partners with no interruptions. We are taking appropriate measures to consider our capital allocation and budget appropriately during this period of uncertainty, while remaining committed to continue investing in the development of our key businesses and services. We are closely monitoring sanctions and export control developments as well as the macroeconomic climate and consumer sentiment in Russia and we are assessing contingency plans to address potential developments. Our Board and management are focused on the wellbeing of our almost 26,400 employees in Russia and abroad, while doing everything we can to safeguard the interests of our shareholders and other stakeholders.

Consolidated Results

The following table provides a summary of our key consolidated financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2023:















In RUB millions Three months ended December

31,

Twelve months ended December

31,



2022 2023 Change 2022 2023 Change Revenues

164,778

249,586 51%

521,699

800,125 53% Ex-TAC revenues

152,791

231,242 51%

487,007

743,366 53% Income from operations

6,127

2,913 -52%

13,236

28,461 115% Adjusted EBITDA

17,173

32,903 92%

64,140

96,970 51% Net income/(loss)

7,055

(6,322) n/m

47,615

21,775 -54% Adjusted net income

747

11,829 n/m

10,765

27,411 155%

Our segment disclosure is provided in the Segment financial results section below. Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023: RUB 96.5 billion ($1,076.2 million) on a consolidated basis.

Segment financial results

Search & Portal

Our Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Weather and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Key operational trends:

Share of Russian search market, including mobile, averaged 63.8% in Q4 2023, up 1.2 pp from 62.6% in Q4 2022 and 62.6% in Q3 2023, according to Yandex Radar

Search share on Android in Russia was 63.5% in Q4 2023, up 1.5 pp from 62.0% in Q4 2022 and 62.5% in Q3 2023, according to Yandex Radar

Search share on iOS in Russia was 51.2% in Q4 2023, up 3.2 pp from 48.0% in Q4 2022 and 49.8% in Q3 2023, according to Yandex Radar Mobile search traffic was 69.5% of our total search traffic in Q4 2023. Mobile revenues represented 62.5% of our search revenues in Q4 2023















In RUB millions Three months ended December

31,

Twelve months ended December

31,



2022 2023 Change 2022 2023 Change Revenues 69,859 101,111 45% 226,022 337,514 49% Ex-TAC revenues 56,434 80,962 43% 186,455 274,946 47% Adjusted EBITDA 36,866 50,205 36% 120,503 172,950 44% Adjusted EBITDA margin 52.8% 49.7% -3.1 pp 53.3% 51.2% -2.1 pp

Revenues increased by 45% and Ex-TAC revenues grew by 43% year-on-year in Q4 2023. This growth was mainly driven by the strong performance of our core search business and the Yandex Advertising Network underpinned by our ongoing investments in the development and efficiency improvements to our ad-products and technologies, as well as the expansion of advertising inventory. Adjusted EBITDA margin came to 49.7% in Q4 2023 compared with 52.8% in Q4 2022. The year-on-year margin dynamic mainly reflects our investments in new products and technologies (including our generative neural networks) and related increase in personnel and marketing costs, as well as the low base effect in 2022 on the back of the cost optimization.



E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery

The E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment includes our transactional O2O businesses, which consist of (i) the mobility businesses, including ride-hailing in Russia and other countries across CIS and EMEA, Yandex Drive, our car-sharing business, and scooters; (ii) the E-commerce businesses in Russia and CIS, including Yandex Market, our multi-category e-commerce marketplace, Yandex Lavka Russia, our hyperlocal convenience store delivery service, and the grocery delivery services of Yandex Eats and Delivery (acquired in September 2022 and previously known as Delivery Club); and (iii) our other O2O businesses, including Yandex Delivery, our middle and last-mile delivery service; Yandex Eats and Delivery, our ready-to-eat delivery from restaurants services; Lavka Israel, our hyperlocal convenience store delivery service; and Yandex Fuel, our contactless payment service at gas stations, and several smaller experiments.

Key operational trends:

Total E-Commerce GMV increased by 46% year-on-year in Q4 2023 GMV of Mobility services grew 50% compared to Q4 2022 Yandex Market

The share of GMV sold by third-party sellers on our Yandex Market marketplace reached 90% in Q4 2023 compared to 81% in Q4 2022

Marketplace's assortment was 57.1 million SKUs as of the end of Q4 2023, up from 41.7 million SKUs as of the end of Q4 2022

The number of active buyers6 on the Yandex Market marketplace increased by 33% year-on-year and reached 18.5 million as of the end of Q4 2023 The number of active sellers7 on Yandex Market marketplace increased by 79% year-on-year and reached 78.1 thousand as of the end of Q4 2023

(6) An active buyer is a buyer who made at least 1 purchase in the last 12 months prior to the reporting date.

(7) An active seller is a seller who made at least 1 sale in the last 1 month prior to the reporting date.















In RUB millions Three months ended December

31,

Twelve months ended December

31,



2022 2023 Change 2022 2023 Change GMV:











Mobility

218,427

326,977 50%

762,848

1,104,874 45% E-Commerce

112,098

163,918 46%

307,711

503,385 64% Other O2O services

66,660

104,103 56%

192,130

330,566 72% Revenues:











Mobility

34,392

49,992 45%

121,906

165,847 36% E-Commerce

37,310

55,598 49%

101,228

178,820 77% Revenues from sale of goods (1P)8

23,465

29,433 25%

69,107

102,185 48% Commission and other e-commerce revenues9

13,845

26,165 89%

32,121

76,635 139% Other O2O services

16,426

27,823 69%

44,335

85,581 93% Eliminations

(2,254)

(3,326) 48%

(6,223)

(9,495) 53% Total revenues

85,874

130,087 51%

261,246

420,753 61% Adjusted EBITDA loss E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery:

(10,542)

(2,209) n/m

(19,644)

(23,611) 20%

(8) Revenues related to sales of goods include revenues from Yandex Market 1P sales, revenues from Yandex Lavka 1P sales in Russia, where we use a first-party (1P) business model and act as a direct retailer, and exclude delivery fee revenues related to these businesses.

(9) Commission and other e-commerce revenues include Yandex Market marketplace (3P) commission, delivery, service fee and advertising revenues of grocery delivery services of Yandex Eats and Delivery, as well as delivery fee and advertising revenue of Yandex Lavka in Russia and other revenues.



The growth in GMV of Mobility reached 50% year-on-year in Q4 2023, driven by an increase in the number of rides on the back of growth in the number of users, a growing share of non-economy tariffs due to the shift of new vehicles supply on the market towards upper-class models and the positive forex effect from our operations in CIS and EMEA markets. The growth in GMV of E-commerce was 46% year-on-year in Q4 2023 supported by organic growth in the user base, assortment expansion and cross-service synergies with Fintech products (in particular Split and Yandex Pay) and Yandex Plus. GMV of other O2O services grew by 56% year-on-year in Q4 2023, with Yandex Delivery and Yandex Food Delivery services being the largest contributors. E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment revenues increased by 51% year-on-year in Q4 2023. The increase was mainly driven by E-commerce services (with Yandex Lavka being the largest contributor to the growth, closely followed by Yandex Market) and Mobility. Mobility revenues increased by 45%, which is lower than GMV growth due to increased investments into driver supply in Russia. E-commerce revenues increased by 49%, slightly surpassing the increase in GMV, reflecting an improvement of 3P take rates and a growing share of advertising revenue. Other O2O services revenues produced 69% year-on-year growth where Yandex Delivery was the key contributor to the growth, followed by our Food Delivery business. Eliminations related to the E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment represent the eliminations of intercompany revenues between different businesses within the segment. The year-on-year dynamic was mainly attributed to our expansion of intercompany synergies with a higher volume of E-commerce and Food Delivery orders fulfilled by our Yandex Delivery business compared to a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA loss of E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery was RUB 2,209 million in Q4 2023 compared to loss of RUB 10,542 million in Q4 2022. The reduction of loss by RUB 8,333 million was primarily driven by the growing contribution of Mobility businesses as a result of growing GMV on the back of increased demand, as well as improvements made to operational efficiency in E-commerce and Food Delivery services.



Plus and Entertainment Services

The Plus and Entertainment Services segment includes our subscription service Yandex Plus, Yandex Music, Kinopoisk, Bookmate, Yandex Afisha, and our production center Plus Studio.

Key operational trends: Number of Yandex Plus subscribers reached 30.4 million as of the end of Q4 2023, up 58% from the end of Q4 2022















In RUB millions Three months ended December

31,

Twelve months ended December

31,



2022 2023 Change 2022 2023 Change Revenues 11,984 20,638 72% 31,782 66,899 110% Adjusted EBITDA/(loss) (585) 330 n/m (7,849) 2,944 n/m Adjusted EBITDA margin -4.9% 1.6% 6.5 pp -24.7% 4.4% 29.1 pp

Plus and Entertainment Services revenues grew 72% in Q4 2023 compared with Q4 2022. The increase was primarily driven by the growth of subscription revenue (which increased by 67% year-on-year) on the back of an expanding base of paid subscribers, changes in tariff mix and options, as well as solid trends in other revenue streams (including advertising, licensing, ticketing and other revenue categories). Adjusted EBITDA remained positive for the third quarter in a row reaching RUB 0.3 billion, compared with a loss of RUB 0.6 billion in Q4 2022, driven by an operating leverage effect on the back of the subscription revenue growth, which has more than offset our investments in promotional activities on new products, regional launches and growing personnel expenses.





Classifieds

The Classifieds segment includes Auto, Yandex Realty, Yandex Rent and Yandex Travel.

















In RUB millions Three months ended December

31,

Twelve months ended December

31,



2022 2023 Change 2022 2023 Change Revenues 3,938 7,038 79% 12,287 24,174 97% Adjusted EBITDA 208 351 69% 1,111 423 -62% Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.3% 5.0% -0.3 pp 9.0% 1.7% -7.3 pp

Classifieds revenues increased by 79% in Q4 2023 compared with Q4 2022. This revenue growth was primarily driven by the solid performance of Auto on the back of the dealer base expansion, growth of new projects and improvement in monetization; as well as by Yandex Travel on the back of the market share gains. Revenue increase was also supported by strong growth in primary realty classifieds. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to RUB 0.4 billion in Q4 2023 compared to RUB 0.2 billion in Q4 2022, as a result of margin improvement of Auto, partially offset by the continuing investments in the long-term growth of our businesses, such as Yandex Travel and Yandex Realty international.



Other Business Units and Initiatives

The Other Business Units and Initiatives category includes our self-driving vehicles business (Yandex SDG), Yandex Cloud and Yandex 360, Yandex Education (Practicum and other education initiatives), Devices and Alice, FinTech (including Yandex Pay and Yandex ID) and a number of other experiments as well as unallocated corporate expenses.















In RUB millions Three months ended December

31,

Twelve months ended December

31,



2022 2023 Change 2022 2023 Change Revenues 18,907 34,852 84% 48,784 82,734 70% Adjusted EBITDA loss (8,407) (15,752) 87% (29,844) (56,794) 90% Adjusted EBITDA loss margin -44.5% -45.2% -0.7 pp -61.2% -68.6% -7.4 pp

Other Business Units and Initiatives revenues increased 84% year-on-year in Q4 2023, driven mainly by Devices and Alice, Yandex Cloud and FinTech. The Devices and Alice revenue increased 69% year-on-year to RUB 19.8 billion in Q4 2023 due to growth in devices sales supported by the expansion in the range of models available and our efficient targeted marketing activities. Yandex Cloud revenue grew 60% year-on-year, supported by product portfolio expansion as well as improvements in our market share and the increasing demand for our services. The adjusted EBITDA loss amounted to RUB 15.8 billion compared to RUB 8.4 billion in Q4 2022. The loss increase in absolute terms was mainly attributed to the unallocated corporate expenses from reportable segments recognized within the Other Business Units and Initiatives category (while these costs remain broadly unchanged as a percentage of total group's revenue), investments into growth of FinTech and Yandex SDG (where adjusted EBITDA loss came to RUB 2.9 billion in Q4 2023) businesses, and development of other verticals, which was partially offset by a solid performance in Devices and Alice.

Eliminations

Eliminations related to our revenues represent the elimination of transactions between the reportable segments, including advertising revenues, intercompany revenues related to brand royalties, data centers, devices sales and others.















In RUB millions Three months ended December

31,

Twelve months ended December

31,



2022 2023 Change 2022 2023 Change Revenues:











Segment revenues 190,562 293,726 54% 580,121 932,074 61% Eliminations (25,784) (44,140) 71% (58,422) (131,949) 126% Total revenues 164,778 249,586 51% 521,699 800,125 53% Adjusted EBITDA:











Segment adjusted EBITDA 17,540 32,923 88% 64,275 95,912 49% Eliminations (367) (20) -95% (135) 1,058 n/m Total adjusted EBITDA 17,173 32,903 92% 64,140 96,970 51%

Eliminations related to our revenues increased 71% in Q4 2023 compared with Q4 2022. The increase was attributed to the increased intercompany revenue between our businesses (related to cross service advertising and marketing activities, the usage of data centers, other IT infrastructure, and other centralized services by all business units), as a result of greater integration of services and overall growth across the Group.

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses

Our operating costs and expenses consist of cost of revenues (COS), product development expenses (PD), sales, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), depreciation and amortization expenses (D&A) and goodwill impairment. Personnel-related costs, including share-based compensation expenses, are included in the COS, PD and SG&A categories and represent a significant part of our operating expenses. Increases across all cost categories reflect investments in overall growth. In Q4 2023, our headcount increased by 658 full-time employees. The total number of full-time employees was 26,361 as of December 31, 2023, up by 3% compared with September 30, 2023, and up by 26% from December 31, 2022, which was primarily driven by the accelerated pace of hiring in Search and Portal, Yandex Cloud and Plus and Entertainment Services, as well as by the growth of Yandex Market and Mobility among others.



Operating Expenses















In RUB millions Three months ended December

31,

Twelve months ended December

31,



2022 2023 Change 2022 2023 Change Cost of revenues

77,833

115,169 48%

233,219

360,033 54% Cost of revenues as a % of revenues 47.2% 46.1% -1.1 pp 44.7% 45.0% 0.3 pp

including TAC

11,987

18,344 53%

34,692

56,759 64%





TAC as a % of revenues 7.3% 7.3% 0 pp 6.6% 7.1% 0.5 pp Product development

19,233

30,539 59%

72,278

102,991 42% As a % of revenues 11.7% 12.2% 0.5 pp 13.9% 12.9% -1 pp Sales, general and administrative

53,359

89,876 68%

172,092

267,552 55% As a % of revenues 32.4% 36.0% 3.6 pp 33.0% 33.4% 0.4 pp Depreciation and amortization

8,226

11,089 35%

30,874

39,952 29% As a % of revenues 5.0% 4.4% -0.6 pp 5.9% 5.0% -0.9 pp Goodwill impairment

-

- n/m

-

1,136 n/m As a % of revenues

-

- n/m

- 0.1% 0.1 pp Total operating expenses

158,651

246,673 55%

508,463

771,664 52% As a % of revenues 96.3% 98.8% 2.5 pp 97.5% 96.4% -1.1 pp

Total operating expenses increased by 55% in Q4 2023 compared with Q4 2022. The increase was mainly due to the сost of revenues related to E-commerce, the Mobility and Delivery businesses, Devices and Alice, as well as Search and Portal. The growth of headcount and related personnel expenses across most of our business units due to the overall expansion of operations; and the impairment of intangible assets of RUB 6.3 billion in Q4 2023 also contributed to the increase in total operating expenses.

TAC grew 53% in Q4 2023 compared with Q4 2022 and represented 7.3% of total revenues. The year-on-year growth of TAC as a share of revenue was primarily driven by the growing contribution of ad revenues related to the Yandex Advertising Network.















In RUB millions Three months ended December

31,

Twelve months ended December

31,



2022 2023 Change 2022 2023 Change SBC expense included in cost of revenues

144

393 173%

593

906 53% SBC expense included in product development

2,594

7,146 175%

13,831

16,985 23% SBC expense included in SG&A

2,077

7,046 239%

9,614

13,885 44% Total SBC expense

4,815

14,585 203%

24,038

31,776 32% As a % of revenues 2.9% 5.8% 2.9 pp 4.6% 4.0% -0.6 pp

Total SBC (share based compensation) expenses increased by 203% in Q4 2023 compared with Q4 2022. The increase was primarily related to the replacement of unvested RSU equity awards with salary increases for certain employees, which led to the recognition of additional compensation cost in Q4 2023, as well as changes in the fair value of Synthetic Options and Business Unit Equity Awards and the material appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the Russian ruble. In light of the ongoing halt of trading in our Class A shares on Nasdaq, the remaining participants will continue to receive cash compensation on the vesting dates of the relevant RSU equity awards, in an amount equal to the target value of each tranche of such awards. In Q4 2023, RUB 2.2 billion of the total RUB 14.6 billion in SBC expenses related to RSU equity awards settled in cash were recorded as part of personnel expenses, which reduced consolidated adjusted EBITDA.

Income from operations















In RUB millions Three months ended December

31,

Twelve months ended December

31,



2022 2023 Change 2022 2023 Change Income from operations

6,127

2,913 -52%

13,236

28,461 115%

Income from operations amounted to RUB 2.9 billion in Q4 2023 compared to RUB 6.1 billion in Q4 2022. Despite solid performance across our key verticals, including Search and Portal, E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery, as well as Plus and Entertainment, the income loss from operations is mainly associated with the impairment of intangible assets of RUB 6.3 billion and our investments in expansion of our businesses and their future growth.



Other income/(loss), net for Q4 2023 amounted to RUB 572 million, down from RUB 9,873 million in Q4 2022. Other income/(loss), net includes foreign exchange gains of RUB 474 million in Q4 2023 and RUB 9,382 million in Q4 2022. Foreign exchange gain dynamics reflect changes of USD denominated monetary assets in our Russian subsidiaries and RUB denominated monetary assets in our foreign subsidiaries on the back of appreciation of the Russian ruble in absolute terms against the US dollar in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the depreciation in the fourth quarter of 2022.



Income tax expense for Q4 2023 was RUB 6,807 million, down from RUB 9,666 million in Q4 2022. Our effective tax rate of 1,403.5% in Q4 2023 was higher than 57.8% in Q4 2022. The Group's tax provision for income taxes for interim periods is determined based on the tax rate effective during that period. The major factors influencing changes in the effective tax rates in Q4 2023 and Q4 2022 were: differences in foreign tax rates of our subsidiaries (including reduced tax rates and effects of change in tax rates in certain subsidiaries), non-deductible SBC expenses, deferred tax asset valuation allowances, tax on dividends, tax provision recognized, and statutory expenses not deductible for income tax purposes.



Net loss was RUB 6.3 billion in Q4 2023, compared with net income of RUB 7.1 billion in Q4 2022. The net loss is mainly associated with the impairment of intangible assets in the amount of RUB 6.3 billion in Q4 2023 and significantly lower foreign exchange gains compared to Q4 2022.



Cash provided by operating activities was RUB 11.9 billion and cash paid for property and equipment, intangible assets and assets to be leased was RUB 38.6 billion for Q4 2023.



The total number of shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 was 361,482,282, including 325,783,607 Class A shares, 35,698,674 Class B shares, and one Priority share and excluding 558,663 Class A shares held in treasury.

There were also outstanding employee share options to purchase up to an additional 2.9 million shares, at a weighted average exercise price of $44.32 per share, 2.3 million of which were fully vested; equity-settled share appreciation rights (SARs) for 0.1 million shares, at a weighted average measurement price of $32.85, all of which were fully vested; restricted share units (RSUs) covering 7.0 million shares, of which RSUs to acquire 6.2 million shares were fully vested; and performance share units (PSUs) for 0.2 million shares. In addition, we have outstanding awards in respect of our various Business Units, including options and synthetic options for 5.9 million shares, 3.0 million of which were fully vested and are settled in equity of our Business units or cash.

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) is a technology company registered in the Netherlands that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and navigation products, while also expanding into mobility, e-commerce, online entertainment, cloud computing and other markets to assist millions of consumers in Russia and a number of international markets. More information on Yandex can be found at

YANDEX

N.V. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)























As of







December 31,

December

31,



December

31,





2022*

2023

2023



RUB

RUB

$ ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents



83,131



96,519



1,076.2

Funds receivable



8,290



13,178



146.9

Accounts receivable



58,014



85,444



952.7

Sales financing receivable



5,738



21,916



244.4

Prepaid expenses



16,968



19,818



221.0

Inventory



28,220



21,276



237.2

VAT reclaimable



22,602



29,560



329.6

Other current assets



16,971



23,184



258.4





Total current assets



239,934



310,895



3,466.4

Property and equipment



127,706



193,918



2,162.1

Goodwill



143,778



142,840



1,592.6

Intangible assets



31,766



28,361



316.2

Content assets



16,844



26,625



296.9

Operating lease right-of-use assets



28,646



35,522



396.1

Equity method investments



2,118



731



8.2

Investments in non-marketable equity securities



6,746



8,278



92.3

Deferred tax assets



3,904



9,723



108.4

Other non-current assets



15,277



29,735



331.5





Total non-current assets



376,785



475,733



5,304.3







TOTAL ASSETS



616,719



786,628



8,770.7 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities



122,816



193,448



2,156.8

Debt, current portion



21,306



92,046



1,026.3

Income and non-income taxes payable



28,137



39,362



438.9

Deferred revenue



15,585



22,805



254.3





Total current liabilities



187,844



347,661



3,876.3

Debt, non-current portion



29,885



49,438



551.2

Deferred tax liabilities



5,473



11,463



127.8

Operating lease liabilities



17,609



25,556



284.9

Finance lease liabilities



21,185



27,600



307.7

Other accrued liabilities



16,545



28,618



319.2





Total non-current liabilities



90,697



142,675



1,590.8







Total liabilities



278,541



490,336



5,467.1 Commitments and contingencies











Shareholders' equity:











Priority share: €1 par value; 1 share authorized, issued and outstanding



-



-



- Ordinary shares: par value (Class A €0.01, Class B €0.10 and Class C €0.09); shares authorized (Class A: 500,000,000, Class B: 37,138,658 and Class C: 37,748,658); shares issued (Class A: 326,342,270, Class B: 35,698,674 and Class C: 10,000 and nil, respectively); shares outstanding (Class A: 325,783,607, Class B: 35,698,674, and Class C: nil)



282



282



3.1 Treasury shares at cost (Class A: 558,663)



(1,393)



(1,393)



(15.5) Additional paid-in capital



119,464



87,235



972.6 Accumulated other comprehensive income



24,258



16,575



184.9 Retained earnings



173,697



193,577



2,158.3





Total equity attributable to Yandex N.V.



316,308



296,276



3,303.4 Noncontrolling interests



21,870



16



0.2





Total shareholders' equity



338,178



296,292



3,303.6







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



616,719



786,628



8,770.7



*

Derived from audited consolidated financial statements



YANDEX

N.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)































Three months ended December

31,



Twelve months ended December

31,





2022

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RUB

RUB

$

RUB

RUB

$

























Revenues

164,778

249,586

2,782.8

521,699

800,125

8,921.2 Operating costs and expenses:

























Cost of revenues(1)

77,833

115,169

1,284.1

233,219

360,033

4,014.3

Product development(1)

19,233

30,539

340.5

72,278

102,991

1,148.3

Sales, general and administrative(1)

53,359

89,876

1,002.1

172,092

267,552

2,983.0

Depreciation and amortization

8,226

11,089

123.6

30,874

39,952

445.5 Goodwill impairment



-



-



-



-



1,136



12.7 Total operating costs and expenses

158,651

246,673

2,750.3

508,463

771,664

8,603.8 Income from operations



6,127



2,913



32.5



13,236



28,461



317.4 Interest income

1,197

2,025

22.6

4,723

5,637



62.9 Interest expense



(888)



(3,936)



(43.9)



(3,396)



(10,863)



(121.1) Gain on restructuring of convertible debt



-



-



-



9,305



-



- Effect of the News and Zen deconsolidation



-



-



-



38,051



-



- Income/(loss) from equity method investments



412



55



0.6



(929)



(1,602)



(17.9) Other income/(loss), net



9,873



(572)



(6.4)



9,359



21,514



239.8

Net income before income taxes



16,721



485



5.4



70,349



43,147



481.1 Income tax expense



9,666



6,807



75.9



22,734



21,372



238.3

Net income/(loss)



7,055



(6,322)



(70.5)



47,615



21,775



242.8 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(2,101)



-



-



(8,150)



(1,905)



(21.3)

Net income/(loss) attributable to Yandex N.V.



4,954



(6,322)



(70.5)



39,465



19,870



221.5 Net income/(loss) per Class

A and Class

B share:























Basic



13.36



(17.05)



(0.19)



107.24



53.58



0.60 Diluted



13.31



(17.05)



(0.19)



82.53



53.26



0.59 Weighted average number of Class A and Class B shares used in per share computation























Basic

370,834,903

370,845,583

370,845,583

368,020,254

370,839,686

370,839,686 Diluted

372,168,458

370,845,583

370,845,583

377,020,285

373,059,228

373,059,228

























(1)

These balances exclude depreciation and amortization expenses, which are presented separately, and include share-based compensation expenses of:

























Cost of revenues

144

393

4.4

593

906

10.1 Product development

2,594

7,146

79.7

13,831

16,985

189.4 Sales, general and administrative

2,077

7,046

78.5

9,614

13,885

154.8





YANDEX

N.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars)



















Three months ended December

31,





2022

2023

2023



RUB

RUB

$ CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income/(loss)



7,055



(6,322)



(70.5) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities:













Depreciation of property and equipment



5,964



8,437



94.0

Amortization of intangible assets



2,262



2,652



29.6

Amortization of content assets



2,267



2,791



31.1

Operating lease right-of-use assets reduction and the lease liability accretion



3,304



3,614



40.3

Share-based compensation expense (excluding cash settled awards of RUB 2,163 and



2,726



2,238



25.0

RUB 12,349, respectively)













Deferred income tax expense



3,170



650



7.2

Foreign exchange gains



(9,382)



(474)



(5.3)

Income from equity method investments



(412)



(55)



(0.6)

Impairment of long-lived assets



-



6,340



70.7

Provision for expected credit losses



1,030



1,683



18.8

Other



(893)



1,617



18.0 Changes in operating assets and liabilities excluding the effect of acquisitions:













Accounts receivable



(11,609)



(16,977)



(189.3)

Prepaid expenses



663



4,942



55.1

Inventory



(10,784)



1,359



15.2

Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities and taxes payable



26,828



30,014



334.6

Deferred revenue



3,600



2,525



28.2

Other assets



(9,660)



(4,662)



(51.9)

VAT reclaimable



(7,245)



(4,945)



(55.1)

Funds receivable



(3,904)



(2,381)



(26.5)

Sales financing receivable



(3,687)



(14,341)



(159.9)

Content assets



(3,271)



(7,449)



(83.1)

Content liabilities



379



596



6.6





Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities



(1,599)



11,852



132.2 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets



(20,248)



(38,610)



(430.5) Purchase of assets to be leased



(1,408)



(7)



(0.1) Investments in term deposits



(160)



-



- Maturities of term deposits



1,235



-



- Loans granted



(1,055)



(2,858)



(31.9) Bank deposits and loans to customers



-



(361)



(4.0) Proceeds from repayments of loans



-



1,982



22.1 Other investing activities



(114)



-



-





Net cash used in investing activities



(21,750)



(39,854)



(444.4) CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from issuance of debt



438



65,683



732.3 Repayment of debt



(196)



(34,174)



(381.0) Bank deposits and liabilities



-



10,747



119.8 Payment for finance leases



(506)



(918)



(10.2) Other financing activities



(440)



(222)



(2.6)





Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities



(704)



41,116



458.3 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents



7,477



(1,915)



(21.3) Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents



(16,576)



11,199



124.8 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



101,016



86,671



966.4 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period



84,440



97,870



1,091.2

















YANDEX

N.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars)

















Twelve months ended December

31,





2022

2023

2023



RUB

RUB

$ CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income



47,615



21,775



242.8 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation of property and equipment



23,243



29,432



328.2

Amortization of intangible assets



7,631



10,520



117.3

Amortization of content assets



8,944



9,138



101.9

Operating lease right-of-use assets reduction and the lease liability accretion



14,391



14,022



156.3

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs



585



-



-

Share-based compensation expense (excluding cash settled awards of RUB 17,041 and



6

996



8,710



97.1

RUB 23,066, respectively)













Deferred income tax expense



4,569



598



6.7

Foreign exchange gains



(9,393)



(22,852)



(254.8)

Loss from equity method investments



929



1,602



17.9

Effect of the News and Zen deconsolidation



(38,051)



-



-

Gain on restructuring of convertible debt



(9,305)



-



-

Impairment of long-lived assets



3,644



7,539



84.1

Provision for expected credit losses



2,799



5,171



57.7

Other



(92)



5,086



56.6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities excluding the effect of acquisitions:













Accounts receivable



(15,905)



(28,755)



(320.6)

Prepaid expenses



(4,466)



(1,065)



(12.0)

Inventory



(18,310)



3,812



42.5

Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities and taxes payable



49,698



48,301



538.4

Deferred revenue



5,254



6,466



72.1

Other assets



(9,092)



(2,886)



(32.2)

VAT reclaimable



(9,228)



(6,404)



(71.4)

Funds receivable



(2,246)



(4,414)



(49.2)

Sales financing receivable



(5,472)



(18,409)



(205.3)

Content assets



(11,989)



(18,719)



(208.7)

Content liabilities



(1,061)



1,614



18.0





Net cash provided by operating activities



41,688



70,282



783.4 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets



(50,544)



(90,641)



(1,010.6) Purchase of assets to be leased



(1,408)



(12,813)



(142.9) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(820)



-



- Net cash acquired as a result of the News and Zen deconsolidation and the acquisition of Delivery Club



1,795



-



- Proceeds from sale of marketable equity securities



5,859



-



- Investments in term deposits



(3,395)



(6)



(0.1) Maturities of term deposits



27,004



160



1.8 Loans granted



(1,224)



(6,158)



(68.6) Proceeds from repayments of loans



480



3,623



40.4 Bank deposits and loans to customers



-



(1,982)



(22.1) Other investing activities



(485)



874



9.7





Net cash used in investing activities



(22,738)



(106,943)



(1,192.4) CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from issuance of debt



50,666



227,151



2,532.7 Repayment of debt



(49,560)



(137,755)



(1,536.0) Repayments of overdraft borrowings



(2,940)



-



- Purchase of non-redeemable noncontrolling interests



-



(57,337)



(639.3) Payment of contingent consideration and holdback amount



(635)



(299)



(3.3) Payment for finance leases



(1,660)



(3,245)



(36.2) Bank deposits and liabilities



-



19,002



211.9 Other financing activities



(1,390)



(5,674)



(63.2)





Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities



(5,519)



41,843



466.6 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents



(8,390)



8,248



92.1 Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents



5,041



13,430



149.7 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



79,399



84,440



941.5 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period



84,440



97,870



1,091.2

















YANDEX

N.V.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE U.S. GAAP MEASURES

Reconciliation of Ex-TAC Revenues to U.S. GAAP Revenues















In RUB millions Three months ended December

31,

Twelve months ended December

31,



2022 2023 Change 2022 2023 Change Total revenues

164,778

249,586 51%

521,699

800,125 53% Less: traffic acquisition costs (TAC)

11,987

18,344 53%

34,692

56,759 64% Ex-TAC revenues

152,791

231,242 51%

487,007

743,366 53%



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP Net Income/(loss)















In RUB millions Three months ended December

31,

Twelve months ended December

31,



2022 2023 Change 2022 2023 Change Net income/(loss)

7,055

(6,322) n/m

47,615

21,775 -54% Add: depreciation and amortization

8,226

11,089 35%

30,874

39,952 29% Add: certain SBC expense

2,820

12,388 339%

17,317

20,541 19% Add: one-off restructuring and other expenses

-

173 n/m

-

477 n/m Add: reversal of compensation expense related to contingent consideration

-

- n/m

(27)

- n/m Less: gain on restructuring of convertible debt

-

- n/m

(9,305)

- n/m Less: effect of the News and Zen deconsolidation

-

- n/m

(38,051)

- n/m Less: interest income

(1,197)

(2,025) 69%

(4,723)

(5,637) 19% Add: interest expense

888

3,936 343%

3,396

10,863 220% Less: income/(loss) from equity method investments

(412)

(55) -87%

929

1,602 72% Less: other income/(loss), net

(9,873)

572 n/m

(9,359)

(21,514) 130% Add: impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

-

6,340 n/m

2,740

7,539 175% Add: income tax expense

9,666

6,807 -30%

22,734

21,372 -6% Adjusted EBITDA

17,173

32,903 92%

64,140

96,970 51%





Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to U.S. GAAP Net Income















In RUB millions Three months ended December

31,

Twelve months ended December

31,



2022 2023 Change 2022 2023 Change Net income/(loss)

7,055

(6,322) n/m

47,615

21,775 -54% Add: certain SBC expense

2,820

12,388 339%

17,317

20,541 19% Add: reversal of compensation expense related to contingent consideration

-

- n/m

(27)

- n/m Less: foreign exchange gains

(9,382)

(474) -95%

(9,393)

(22,852) 143% Add: one-off restructuring and other expenses

-

173 n/m

-

477 n/m Less: effect of the News and Zen deconsolidation

-

- n/m

(38,051)

- n/m Less: gain on restructuring of convertible debt

-

- n/m

(9,305)

- n/m Add: impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

-

6,340 n/m

2,740

7,539 175% Add: amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

-

- n/m

585

- n/m Tax effect of adjustments

254

(276) n/m

(716)

(69) -90% Adjusted net income

747

11,829 n/m

10,765

27,411 155%







