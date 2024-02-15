EQS-News: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

New Management Board member at AGRANA – Supervisory Board appoints Stephan Meeder from 1 March 2024

15.02.2024 / 13:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New Management Board member at AGRANA – Supervisory Board appoints Stephan Meeder from 1 March 2024



In today ́s meeting, the Supervisory Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG resolved to appoint Stephan Meeder (53) as a new member of the Management Board with effect from 1 March 2024. He will be responsible for internal audits at AGRANA, assuming the role of Thomas Kölbl (61). After studying business administration at the University of Mannheim and the ESSEC, Cergy-Pontoise, France, Stephan Meeder worked at ABB Structured Finance GmbH from 1996 to 2000. In 1999 he received his doctorate from the University of Mannheim at the chair of logistics. In November 2006, he joined the Südzucker Group where he successfully held a number of positions as a finance manager. Since July 2020, Stephan Meeder has been CEO of CropEnergies AG and a board member of Südzucker AG since December 2023. It is here that he will succeed CFO Thomas Kölbl, who is retiring on 31 May 2024. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Erwin Hameseder, expressed his sincere gratitude to Thomas Kölbl for the many years of constructive collaboration and also wished Stephan Meeder all the best in his new role.

About AGRANA AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous industrial intermediate products. Around 9,000 employees at 55 production sites worldwide generate annual Group revenue of approximately €

3.6 billion. Established in 1988, the company is the world's market leader in fruit preparations and the leading producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe. In addition, its Starch segment is also a major manufacturer of custom starch products (made from potato, corn and wheat) and of bioethanol. AGRANA is the leading sugar producer in Central and Eastern Europe.

For queries, please contact:



Markus Simak

Public Relations

+43 1 21137 12084

...



Hannes Haider

Investor Relations

+43 1 21137 12905

...



This announcement is available in German and English at .





15.02.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.

Language: English Company: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1 A-1020 Wien Austria Phone: +43-1-21137-0 Fax: +43-1-21137-12926 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT000AGRANA3 WKN: A2NB37 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1838277



End of News EQS News Service