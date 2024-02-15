EQS-News: Multitude SE / Key word(s): Rating

Multitude SE: Fitch Revises Multitude's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR at B+

Multitude SE: Fitch Revises Multitude's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR at B+



Helsinki, 15 February 2024 – Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or“Company”) announces that Fitch Ratings has revised Multitude SE's and its fully-owned operating bank Multitude Bank plc's Outlooks to Positive from Stable, while affirming their Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. Multitude's senior unsecured notes have been affirmed at 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' and its subordinated hybrid perpetual capital notes at 'B-' with 'RR6'.

About Multitude SE: Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), business banking (CapitalBox) and wholesale banking (Multitude Bank).

Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 212 million euros in 2022. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU'.

