Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: Sensirion Connected Solutions achieves ISO27001 certification

15.02.2024 / 14:37 CET/CEST

Media Release 15 February 2024, Sensirion Connected Solutions, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland Sensirion Connected Solutions achieves ISO27001 certification Stäfa, Switzerland – Sensirion Connected Solutions, a leading provider of sensor-based cloud solutions for industrial applications, is proud to announce that it has successfully obtained the ISO 27001 certification, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). ISO 27001 is a comprehensive framework that specifies the requirements and best practices for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an ISMS. An ISMS is a systematic approach to managing sensitive information and ensuring its confidentiality, availability and integrity. By achieving the ISO 27001 certification, Sensirion Connected Solutions demonstrates its commitment to protecting the data of its customers, partners and employees, as well as complying with all relevant laws and regulations. The certification also validates the effectiveness and efficiency of the company's security processes and controls. Sensirion Connected Solutions offers two innovative solutions for the industrial sector: AiSight and Nubo Sphere. AiSight is a cloud-based platform that uses advanced analytics to provide actionable insights for predictive maintenance. Nubo Sphere is a continuous emissions monitoring solution that uses advanced sensor technology and algorithms to detect, localize and quantify methane emissions from oil and gas facilities. Both solutions require a high level of data security and reliability, as they deal with sensitive and critical information. By obtaining the ISO 27001 certification, Sensirion Connected Solutions assures its customers that their data is handled with the utmost care and respect, and that the company follows the highest security standards. This is part of Sensirion Connected Solutions dedication towards the highest quality standards for its solutions and services, as already shown with its ISO 9001 certified production facilities. Felix Hoehne, General Manager at Sensirion Connected Solutions says:“I'm delighted to share this achievement with our global stakeholders. It underscores our goal to deliver high quality and secure solutions for the energy and industrial sector. I would like to thank our dedicated team for their hard work and contribution to this milestone”. Difference between ISO 27001 and SOC 2 The ISO 27001 certification is different from the SOC 2 attestation, which is a common security framework in the US market. While both frameworks aim to ensure data security, they have slightly different scopes and approaches. The ISO 27001 certification covers the entire ISMS of an organization, while the SOC 2 attestation focuses on specific security controls relevant to the services provided by an organization. The ISO 27001 certification is more rigorous and comprehensive, as it requires an organization to implement and maintain an ISMS that meets the universal standards for every industry and geographic location. The SOC 2 attestation is more flexible and tailored, as it allows an organization to choose the security controls that suit its individual industry standards and needs. Both frameworks are valuable and respected in the market, but the ISO 27001 certification is more widely recognized and accepted internationally. Click here to learn more about Sensirion Connected Solutions.

About Sensirion Connected Solutions Sensirion Connected Solutions specializes in providing sensor-based, end-to-end solutions and services to improve efficiency and reliability for a more sustainable future. By combining unique innovative sensor technology, data analysis and a well-thought-out user experience, Sensirion Connected Solutions offers easy-to-use and scalable solutions for emission monitoring and predictive maintenance. The company is located in Stäfa, Switzerland, in Berlin, Germany and in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Sensirion Connected Solutions is part of Sensirion Holding, a global leader in the manufacture of digital microsensors for high-performance environmental and flow sensing. Additional features:



File: Sensirion



End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Sensirion Holding AG Laubisrütistrasse 50 8712 Stäfa Switzerland Phone: +41 44 306 40 00 Fax: +41 44 306 49 06 Internet: ISIN: CH0406705126 Valor: A2JGBW Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1838341



End of News EQS News Service