First Horizon Bank Celebrates 160 Years By Giving Away $40,000 During Random Acts Of Kindness Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First Horizon Associates to Give 1,600 $25 Gift Cards to the Community

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") In honor of its upcoming 160th anniversary on March 25th, First Horizon Bank is kicking off the celebration by making a meaningful impact - distributing $40,000 in VISA gift cards during Random Acts of Kindness Week (Feb 11-17, 2024). This marks the start of the bank's celebration, showcasing its commitment to creating a positive and lasting impact in the communities the bank serves. Designated associates, acting as champions for Random Acts of Kindness week, will surprise random recipients across First Horizon's footprint.

With $25 gift cards provided by the bank, the designated champions will plan and execute random acts of kindness, ranging from fueling someone's gas tank to delivering flowers to a nearby hospital. These gestures aim to provide a much-needed pick-me-up for deserving community members.

"We are excited to mark our 160th anniversary by actively expressing our gratitude to the communities that have supported us throughout the years," said Beth Ardoin, Chief Communications Officer at First Horizon Bank. "Random Acts of Kindness Week is the perfect opportunity for us to kick off our celebration and make a positive impact on the lives of those around us."

First Horizon Bank invites the community to join the celebration on social media using the hashtags #RAK #TeamFH #160yearsofexcellence. For more information about the First Horizon Foundation and community involvement, click here .

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN ), with $81.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at

.

