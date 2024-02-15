New Era Cap Introduces New Collections For 2024 Major League Baseball Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Among this season's highlights, each team will tell its own franchise's story through the unique design of their Batting Practice caps

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From legendary players and celebrated championships to nostalgic colors and logos beloved by fans, each Major League Baseball team has a story to tell. This season, New Era Cap LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand and official cap of Major League Baseball, is launching an ambitious MLB collection that will celebrate the stories and traditions of all 30 teams.

Unique to this season's collection, New Era collaborated with every MLB club to create individual designs for their respective Batting Practice caps. Worn by players on the field while they take their pre-game swings, each cap has team-specific design elements and color choices to convey meaningful milestones in franchise histories.



"The goal was for each team to create official headwear that performs for players while intersecting team heritage and fitted cap culture," said Tim Shanahan, Senior Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. "Every Batting Practice cap design is inspired by iconic players, eras, or moments in that franchise's history. While the designs are unique to each team, the common thread unifying the collection is the power of storytelling through caps that deliver superior athletic function."

Along with Batting Practice, New Era launched its Spring Training and Clubhouse collections, offering a wide variety of styles to start the 2024 season:

NEW ERA 2024 MLB SPRING TRAINING COLLECTION



As players prepare for Opening Day, the fresh designs for the 2024 Spring Training collection

celebrate the possibility of a new season, inspired by youthful audiences, young players and the spring break mentality.

These team-colored caps with front-centered logos are available with a right wear sidepatch featuring an embroidered 24 along with either a palm tree (for teams in the Grapefruit League) or cactus (for teams in the Cactus League). Caps without the sidepatch are also available. The Spring Training collection is available in the 59FIFTY, Low Profile 59FIFTY, Low Profile 9FIFTY, 39THIRTY AND 9TWENTY profiles, along with a bucket hat and visor.

NEW ERA 2024 MLB CLUBHOUSE COLLECTION

For the caps players wear in the clubhouse, this collection offers several options, including the 59FIFTY in official team colors with a team logo front and centered. Additional silhouettes are available in the Low Profile 59FIFTY, 9FIFTY, Low Profile 9FIFTY, 39THIRTY and 9FORTY along with a sport knit, headband, and skully. The 2024 MLB Clubhouse

collection also features a black-and-white version and a graphite-and-team-color version with official team logos. Additionally, all three colorways – official team color, black-and-white, and graphite – are available with alternate logos.

NEW ERA 2024 MLB BATTING PRACTICE COLLECTION



Inspired by unique stories from every MLB franchise, the new designs will be available in the 59FIFTY, Low Profile 59FIFTY, 39THIRTY and 9TWENTY silhouettes. The stories behind the designs will be shared by the teams directly in the coming days.

"With pitchers and catchers already reporting for spring training, the anticipation is growing for Opening Day," said Shanahan said. "Building off last year's success, this MLB season is shaping up to be another momentum-building campaign for all 30 clubs. New Era's 2024 MLB collections rise to the occasion, built to fit the unique styles of baseball fans everywhere."

Fans can shop the Spring Training and Clubhouse collections now by visiting neweracap or MLBShop . The Batting Practice collection, along with the stories behind each individual cap, will be available on Feb. 20.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit and social channels @neweracap.



