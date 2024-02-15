Hedgeye Hosting Its 3Rd Annual Investor Conference Hedgeye Live In Greenwich, CT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgeye Risk Management, a leading independent investment research and online financial media firm, recently announced its third annual investing conference Hedgeye Live from May 2 – 5 at the Hyatt Regency in Greenwich, Connecticut.

"Hedgeye Live has quickly become a marquee event for investors looking for a real edge," said Hedgeye Founder & CEO Keith McCullough . "I'm blown away by how successful this conference has become in such a short amount of time."

This signature event attracts investors from around the world and provides attendees with access to deep dive investing and actionable ideas from top money managers, the firm's research analysts, and leading geopolitical thinkers. The event also includes small idea dinners hosted by Hedgeye analysts at top-tier restaurants; and a grand finale bash featuring live musical performances, dinner, drinks, entertainment and more.

One of the event's many highlights is Macrocosm on Friday afternoon which features live, in-depth discussions with world-class investors and strategists. These special conversations cover the most important economic, political, and market opportunities and risks facing investors. As in years past, there will be time at the end of each conversation for Q&A with members of the audience.

This year's

Macrocosm lineup features many special guests, including:



Steph Pomboy , Founder and President of MacroMavens

Michael Green , Portfolio Manager and Chief Strategist at Simplify Asset Management

Danielle DiMartino Booth , Former Fed Insider and CEO & Chief Strategist at Quill Intelligence

Mike Taylor , Hedge Fund Manager and Portfolio Manager of Simplify's PINK ETF Dr. Gio Valiante , World Renowned Performance Psychologist

Hedgeye Live begins Thursday May 2nd when guests check in and have access to small Sector Research Discussions with the firm's analysts, followed by cocktails in the evening. The next morning things kick into high gear

with the firm's flagship daily program, "The Macro Show," hosted by McCullough in front of a live studio audience. At the end of the show, McCullough takes live questions from attendees. ("The Macro Show" is followed by an entire afternoon of the aforementioned Macrocosm guest speakers.)

On Friday evening, attendees join Hedgeye analysts for small, intimate dinners at top restaurants throughout

Fairfield County. Attendees will hear firsthand from Hedgeye analysts about what's looming largest on their radar screen and learn about their investing process. Saturday morning will feature breakout investing sessions hosted by the firm's analysts.

"HedgeyeLive has earned its reputation as the premier investing conference in the industry," stated Michael Blum , President of Hedgeye. "There is no other gathering I'm aware of that offers this level of access and communication to high-level guests and analysts. The investing research and actionable idea generation at this event is second to none."

"The icing on the cake is that it's also a ton of fun, from start to finish," he added.

On Saturday evening, the fun and festivities commence at the "Hedgeye Bash" where attendees will take over the Grand Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich. Dinner, music, dancing, and a party late into the evening cap off a fun filled, unforgettable experience.

The event has attracted several high-profile sponsors including Simplify which was founded in 2020 to make institutional-grade alternative strategies available to all investors through low-cost and transparent ETFs.

ABOUT HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT

Hedgeye Risk Management is an independent investment research and online financial media firm. The Hedgeye research team features some of the world's most highly regarded analysts focused exclusively on generating and delivering investment ideas in a proven buy-side process. Hedgeye combines quantitative, bottom-up and macro analysis with an emphasis on timing.

