Aqueous Vets® Expands Senior Leadership Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New hires critical to AV's growth and continued success

- AV President and CEO Dr. Mirka WildererREDDING, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AqueoUS Vets® (AV), a leading solutions provider for PFAS treatment, today announced the expansion of its leadership team during a historic moment in water treatment history. As the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is poised to finalize the maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) for six common per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), the expanded team will ensure AV is equipped to protect public health and ensure clean, safe water for communities nationwide.The leadership expansion comes on the heels of Dr. Mirka Wilderer's appointment to President and Chief Executive Officer of AV. Dr. Wilderer said,“One of my favorite quotes comes from Nikki Barua, who wrote in her book Beyond Barriers that 'success is a return on the investment you make in other people.' I firmly believe that teamwork and collaboration are foundational to success, and I'm thrilled to work alongside this driven, entrepreneurial and insightful team of industry leaders who will help the AV name become ubiquitous in the water space as a company that enables forward-thinking customers with innovative solutions.”AV welcomes the following team members into executive leadership positions:​T.J. Westerhaus, Vice President of Sales OperationsT.J. brings a wealth of experience and expertise to AqueoUS Vets. With a strong background in Marketing and Sales, he is poised to make a significant impact and contribute to AV's continued growth. As Vice President of Sales Operations, T.J. will assume the pivotal responsibility of driving lead generation, bolstering AV's marketing strategy, and overseeing the Channel Partner program in collaboration with the marketing and sales team.Richard (Bo) Botteicher, PE, Vice President of ExecutionRichard is an experienced business leader with more than two decades of experience in the water and wastewater markets of North America. Richard started his career as a civil design consultant, and most recently led new market development for a small, specialty buried infrastructure consultancy. Richard has participated in all phases of municipal projects, and his in-depth organizational management experience enables him to provide a full-spectrum view of a project as it relates to each of the project participants, with a key focus on mutual project success.Daniel H. Funk, Esq., Contracts ManagerAs contracts manager, Daniel leverages his experience in federal procurement, litigation, and mediation to oversee the process of contract review and engage in negotiations with customers. Prior to AqueoUS Vets, Daniel worked on the contingency response to the US Navy Red Hill Aquifer Contamination, US Navy PFAS remediation efforts in Japan, and certification of the on-site US Navy water lab in Cuba. He also served as lead contracts POC, directly supporting and managing a team of commercial and defense contract professionals spanning the US and Europe. Daniel has worked alongside the US Navy, Department of Health, and EPA officials on water treatment actions supporting US environmental issues at home and abroad.Conrad Hopp, Strategic Initiatives ManagerAs strategic initiatives manager, Conrad supports the AqueoUS Vets CEO in four main capacities: planning and alignment, strategic partnerships and corporate development, strategic projects and direct support. Conrad brings a deep understanding of the emerging contaminants market to the position, and has a proven track record of success leading the Advisory Services team at BlueTech Research, a global provider of water technology market intelligence. Prior to his time at BlueTech Research, Conrad co-founded an advanced wastewater treatment company where he led operations, business development, and successfully raised venture capital for R&D efforts.Leading the water treatment industry in addressing the spectrum of contaminants of emerging concern (CECs), AV couples its cutting-edge technology with its custom solutions for site design, manufacturing, delivery and assembly. This comprehensive,“concept to commission” approach is helping a growing number of municipalities navigate supply-chain and labor challenges to deliver safe drinking water more efficiently.###About AqueoUS Vets ®AqueoUs Vets (AV) is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of water treatment systems that protect our health and the environment by removing PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern (CECs). As a trusted industry leader, AV pairs its team of seasoned engineers and water industry professionals with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach to creating cutting-edge solutions for each end user. From concept to commission, AV's turnkey solutions encompass a full range of capabilities, including design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and exemplary, long-term customer service. A proud member of the Bain Double Impact family, AV is passionate about ensuring sustainable social and environmental impact in the communities it serves. To learn more, visit AqueousVets.

Greer Hackett

Boeh Agency

...