Arcanum Infrastructure Expands Growth Platform With New Engineered Materials Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HOUSTON, TX, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arcanum Infrastructure is pleased to announce the creation of Robin Monomers, LLC and launch of“Project Robin” to produce specialty monomers. The new chemical infrastructure facility is expected to be operational in 2025 and will create hundreds of new jobs during the construction phase and about 30 new jobs for continuous operation.



“We are excited to develop and build this new facility in Baytown,” said Dr. Ted Pettijohn, President of Arcanum.“Project Robin allows Arcanum to combine our strengths and expertise in chemical infrastructure to support a strategic partner achieve their goal of developing energy efficient higher-value engineered materials. We also greatly appreciate the support we received from the City of Baytown and their constructive efforts to accommodate the Project Robin facilities.”



“In addition to the opportunity this presents in our market space, we are encouraged by the validation of Arcanum's business model and support from our long-term industry partners with novel chemistries for infrastructure applications,” added Kevin Clement, Chair of Arcanum's Board of Directors.



Robin Monomers will have a nameplate capacity of 19,000 tonnes and will be located at Arcanum's existing flagship facility in Baytown, TX.



About Arcanum Infrastructure



Arcanum currently owns and operates Raven Butene-1, LLC, a fit for purpose Butene-1 facility in Baytown, Texas. Raven is the first project for Arcanum in the linear alpha olefin space that provides world-class quality Butene-1 under a tolling arrangement with long-term contracted partners. Arcanum's unique business model focuses on providing the highest quality on-purpose services and products under long-term customer contracts to the engineered materials industry. In 2023, Arcanum was named the“Fastest Growing Business” in the University of Texas Longhorn 100.



