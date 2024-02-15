Mitch Gould Of Consumer Products International Celebrates Long-Standing Partnerships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Consumer Products International

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With over 30 years of experience, Mitch Gould has established an impressive track record of partnerships with virtually all key U.S. retailers, encompassing giants like Amazon, Target, Walmart , Home Depot, Lowe's, Walgreens, GNC, CVS, Rite Aid, and Costco.As the visionary leader and CEO of Consumer Products International (CPI) in Boca Raton, FL, Gould looks back on his career journey, remarking, "It's been an incredible journey, and it's far from over. I've had the opportunity to work with buyers from many of the nation's most celebrated retail chains.”Gould's career has covered a broad range of consumer goods sectors, including but not limited to lawn and garden, hardware, sports nutrition, dietary supplements, pet products, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and beverages. His impressive client roster features notable brands such as Igloo, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, Remington, Chapin, Paramount, Miracle-Gro, Native Remedies, and SlimFX.Renowned for his expertise in global marketing, Gould has collaborated with a host of sports and entertainment legends, including Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky . This diverse experience has granted him invaluable insights into both consumer preferences and retailer requirements.Gould introduced the innovative "Evolution of Distribution" model, a system designed to streamline the entry of both domestic and international brands into the U.S. market. This approach provides an all-encompassing suite of professional services necessary for importing, distributing and promoting brands, all aimed at achieving rapid market entry and cost-effectiveness.For further details, please explore href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">consumerproductsintl.MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDERConsumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds.

Kayla Zadel

InHealth Media

+1 561-544-0719

email us here