SIDBI And Government Of Nagaland Collaborate To Boost Entrepreneurship With Swavalamban Connect Kendra

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Feb 15 (KNN)

In a significant move towards fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth in Nagaland, SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India) has partnered with the Government of Nagaland to establish Swavalamban Connect Kendra's (SCKs) across the state.



This collaborative effort aims to revolutionise the entrepreneurial landscape in Nagaland and empower local talent to become job creators.

The inauguration ceremony, graced by the Honourable Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, witnessed the unveiling of the first Swavalamban Connect Kendra in Kohima.



These Kendras will serve as comprehensive hubs offering guidance, skill development, credit access, and post-handholding support to aspiring entrepreneurs.



With plans to set up 16 SCKs across all districts of Nagaland, SIDBI and the implementing agency IDAN are poised to address the needs of budding entrepreneurs and unleash the state's economic potential.

In addition to establishing SCKs, SIDBI has announced Sports Scholarships to empower youth and promote innovation-driven enterprises in Nagaland.



The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between SIDBI and IDAN underscores their commitment to launching various initiatives aimed at scaling up the startup ecosystem in Nagaland.

The necessity for these interventions stems from the need to equip the local workforce with the skills and resources to explore self-employment opportunities.



SIDBI's unwavering dedication to leveraging Nagaland's entrepreneurial talent underscores its commitment to fostering prosperity and inclusivity in the state.

Speaking at the event, Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairman and Managing Director of SIDBI, reiterated the organisation's commitment to supporting youth entrepreneurship in Nagaland and the Northeast region.



He emphasized the transformative impact of providing access to finance, mentorship, and market linkages on budding enterprises.

Hekani Jakhalu, Advisor, Industries, Government of Nagaland, emphasised the role of entrepreneurship in driving economic resilience and social empowerment.



She highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between the government, private sector, and civil society in creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to thrive.



She expressed gratitude to SIDBI for its support in empowering Nagaland's socio-economic landscape.

The collaboration between SIDBI and the Government of Nagaland marks a significant step towards fostering entrepreneurship and economic development in the region.



(KNN Bureau)