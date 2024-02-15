Ministry Of Defence Signs Rs 1,752.13 Crore Contract For Indigenously Built Remote Control Guns

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 15 (KNN) In a significant stride towards bolstering indigenous defence capabilities, the Ministry of Defence has sealed a momentous deal worth Rs 1,752.13 crore with a Kanpur-based firm.

This contract entails the manufacturing and supply of 463 indigenously built 12.7 mm stabilised remote control guns for the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard, reported PTI.

The acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in the pursuit of "Aatmanirbharta in Defence," as emphasised by the ministry.

By harnessing the expertise of Advanced Weapon Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), Kanpur, this endeavour not only strengthens the nation's defence infrastructure but also catalyses opportunities for over 125 Indian vendors and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) over the next five years.

The contract underscores a strategic commitment to indigenous manufacturing, with an impressive indigenous content (IC) exceeding 85 per cent.

These 12.7 mm stabilised remote control guns (SRCGs) are poised to revolutionise naval and coast guard operations, empowering them to effectively neutralise small-scale threats in diverse environments, be it day or night.



This heightened capability ensures enhanced security for maritime assets and personnel, aligning with the nation's overarching defence objectives.

The Ministry of Defence's partnership with AWEIL signifies a steadfast dedication to fortifying national security through home grown innovation and collaboration.

This landmark contract not only signifies a leap forward in indigenous defence manufacturing but also underscores the unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's maritime interests.



As India embarks on this transformative journey towards self-reliance in defence, such initiatives serve as testament to the nation's resolve to emerge as a global leader in the realm of defence technology.

