Dot Introduces Shark Tank-Inspired 'Startup Facilitation Platform'

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 15 (KNN) The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has unveiled the Shark Tank-inspired 'Startup Facilitation Platform,' a novel initiative aimed at streamlining funding avenues for emerging tech ventures.

Functioning as a liaison between start-ups and venture capitalists, this platform seeks to bolster investment opportunities for start-ups, reported BW.

Led by the DoT, efforts under the 'Startup Facilitation Platform' focus on linking start-ups operating in cutting-edge fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity with potential investors.

In a recent conclave convened by DoT, over 25 start-ups pitched their business propositions to a diverse panel of venture capitalists, both domestic and international.

Encouragingly, discussions on funding prospects are advancing positively for numerous start-ups, underscoring the platform's effectiveness in bridging the gap between start-ups and investors.

The launch of the 'Startup Facilitation Platform' seamlessly aligns with India's track record of nurturing unicorn start-ups like Flipkart and Paytm.

Moreover, initiatives such as the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) attract global corporations, further elevating India's standing as a preferred destination for business operations.

(KNN Bureau)