Best Places To Work Certification Celebrates Top Companies For Women In 2023

The Best Places to Work Certification for Women evaluates companies based on their policies, practices, and benefits that support and empower women in the workforce. The following companies have emerged as leaders in providing an environment where women can thrive and succeed:



#1 AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company, secured the top spot as the Best Place to Work for Women in 2023. The company's unwavering dedication to gender equity is reflected in its comprehensive programs that promote diversity and inclusion. AstraZeneca stands out for providing equal opportunities for career advancement, creating a workplace where women can excel.



#2 Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk, a leading pharmaceutical company, takes the second position, consistently demonstrating its commitment to fostering a workplace that values and supports women. Novo Nordisk's initiatives, including mentorship programs, highlight its dedication to empowering women at all stages of their careers.



#3 Concentrix + Webhelp

Concentrix + Webhelp achieved the third position. The company is a global leader in providing business services and customer experience solutions. Their collaborative efforts have resulted in progressive policies, mentorship programs, making them standout as an employer of choice for women.



#4 Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts secured the fourth position, standing out for its commitment to providing a welcoming and empowering environment for women in the hospitality industry. The company's policies promote work-life balance and offer professional growth opportunities, positioning Mövenpick as a trailblazer in gender equality.



#5 Konecta Group

Rounding out the top 5 is Konecta, a leading outsourcing and contact center services provider. Konecta has distinguished itself in creating an inclusive workplace, with policies that ensure fair representation, equal pay, and avenues for career advancement, making it a standout employer for women worldwide.



Best Places to Work celebrates these industry leaders for their commitment to fostering workplaces that value diversity, equality, and the professional success of all employees.



