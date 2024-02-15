Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) CEO Discusses Email Vulnerability After Mr. Cooper Data Breach

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Mortgage services company
Mr. Cooper
reported a breach in stolen data on approximately 15 million customers concerning names, addresses, social security numbers, account numbers, date of birth, and phone numbers Sekur CEO Alain Ghiai hypothesizes that the breach was likely due to an email account within Mr. Cooper Sekur's services include SekurMail(R), with SekurSend/SekurReply, SekurVPN(R), and SekurMessenger(R) utilizing the company's wholly-owned Swiss-hosted servers
New to the Street's most recent“Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack” segment between TV host and multi-media journalist Ana Berry and internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and
Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0)
CEO Alain Ghiai discusses the recent data breach of Mr. Cooper, one of the largest mortgage lenders ( ).
Mr. Cooper, a Texas based company in the mortgage services industry, reported a breach in stolen data involving approximately 15 million customers – including names, addresses, social security numbers, account numbers, date of birth, and phone numbers. The mortgage lender sent letters to...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SWISF are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN15022024000224011066ID1107858188
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.