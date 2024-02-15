Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) CEO Discusses Email Vulnerability After Mr. Cooper Data Breach

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Mr. Cooper

reported a breach in stolen data on approximately 15 million customers concerning names, addresses, social security numbers, account numbers, date of birth, and phone numbers

Sekur CEO Alain Ghiai hypothesizes that the breach was likely due to an email account within Mr. Cooper Sekur's services include SekurMail(R), with SekurSend/SekurReply, SekurVPN(R), and SekurMessenger(R) utilizing the company's wholly-owned Swiss-hosted servers

New to the Street's most recent“Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack” segment between TV host and multi-media journalist Ana Berry and internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and

Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0)

CEO Alain Ghiai discusses the recent data breach of Mr. Cooper, one of the largest mortgage lenders ( ).

The mortgage lender sent letters to...

