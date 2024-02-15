Tinygemsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Reports On $3.6M Registered Direct Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, has entered into definitive agreements. The agreements are for the purchase and sale of 1,558,443 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) offered at $2.31 per share (or per common stock equivalent in lieu thereof). The agreements are part of a registered direct offering priced in adherence with NASDAQ rules. In addition, the company noted that in a concurrent private placement, it will issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to 1,558,443 shares of common stock. Those shares will be offered at an exercise price of $2.185 per share, exercisable upon issuance and with an expiration date of five years following the date of issuance. The company anticipates closing on the offering on or about Feb. 16, 2024. Lexaria projects funds from the offering to total an estimated $3.6 million before deductions and fees; the company plans to use the funds for research and development studies and the patent and legal costs, as well as for general working capital purposes. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience's patented drug-delivery formulation and processing platform technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed, in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 39 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



