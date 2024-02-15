Web3mediabreaks - Good Gaming Inc. (GMER) Announces Series Of Airdrops, Upcoming Launch Of Galactic Acres(TM)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Good Gaming (OTCQB: GMER) , an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences since 2008, today announced plans for a series of airdrops commencing over the next several months for Galactic Acres(TM), the company's first in a series of Web3-enhanced mobile games, premiering on Feb. 16, 2024. Galactic Acres represents a bold leap to intersect gaming and blockchain technology that promises players unparalleled freedom and ownership by creating a vested interest environment connected to their gameplay. In the game, players step into a vibrant virtual universe where each will have the ability to cultivate customizable Galactic Acres and Microbuddies(TM) avatars.“In addition to Galactic Acres, Good Gaming is embarking on a significant revamp and relaunch of Microbuddies. The Microbuddies relaunch aims to address long-standing bugs, revitalize key features such as GOO tokenomics, introduce near-zero transaction fees, and set a new standard for blockchain gaming platforms,” said Douglas“Fluxty” Wathen, director of Web3 and gaming development.“Moreover, Good Gaming is committed to fostering dynamic community engagement by organizing multiple online meetups where Microbuddies and Galactic Acres players can directly contribute ideas and feedback, ensuring an interactive gaming community that resonates with both new and veteran players alike.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Good Gaming Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place and purpose within interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods. For more information about Good Gaming, visit

.

