Greenenergybreaks - Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Announces New Rotomolded Boat Model, Inks Exclusive Florida Distribution Deal

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) , an innovator in the performance electric recreational boating industry, has unveiled its newest offering: the Phantom. The company announced the new rotomolded, recyclable and hard-to-damage boat at the Miami International Boat Show 2024. According to the announcement, the Phantom is a breakthrough in rotomolded boat design that offers significant market advantages through its economic and environmental benefits. The company anticipates producing an estimated 300 units annually at 70% less than the production costs of fiberglass alternatives, with potential scalability to 1,500 units per year. In addition, Vision Marine announced that it has entered an exclusive distribution agreement with Nautical Ventures Marine Group for Florida, reflecting market confidence in the Phantom. The agreement calls for an initial order of 50 units. The Phantom's launch represents VMAR's

commitment to innovation, durability and environmental stewardship. Nautical Ventures Group offers top-quality water sports products and support.“We recognize a growing demand for rotomolded boats among our Florida clientele for several reasons: their affordability enables entry-level ownership; they support both electric and gas motors, appealing to eco-conscious and traditional boaters alike; and their versatility makes the Phantom ideal for various activities, from fishing to leisure,” said Nautical Ventures CEO Roger Moore in the press release.“With its 10-person capacity and maintenance-free design, the Phantom meets a wide range of needs.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies epitomizes the marine industry's shift toward electric propulsion, offering the pioneering E-Motion(TM) outboard powertrain system. This innovative technology represents a significant leap forward in marine propulsion, combining advanced battery packs, inverters and high-efficiency motors with proprietary software and assembly techniques. Vision Marine's commitment to ecofriendly electric powerboats is reshaping the recreational boating experience, offering higher speeds, longer ranges and smoother rides than traditional internal combustion engine boats. With a focus on design, innovation and craftsmanship, Vision Marine continues to redefine recreational boating for a more sustainable future. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to VMAR are available in the company's newsroom at



