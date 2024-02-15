Greencarnewsbreaks - Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Announces New Pricing, Benefits For Award-Winning Lucid Air

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) , a company setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, is committed to make it easier than ever to purchase the world's best electric vehicle: the Lucid Air. The company has announced pricing for the electric vehicle, with the Lucid Air Pure now priced from

$69,900, the Air Touring is available from

$77,900 and the Air Grand Touring from

$109,900. In addition, two years of scheduled maintenance is included with every new Lucid Air purchase at no additional cost. The company is also offering a new charging allowance of

$1,000

that can be put toward the purchase of a Lucid charging accessory of the customer's choosing. LCID's Lucid Air is America's most awarded new luxury vehicle

and has been named by Car and Driver on its 10Best list for 2024.“We are optimistic about the future of EVs and believe strongly that increased adoption is a necessary path towards reducing the impact of climate change,” said

Lucid Group CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson in the press release.“We have worked tirelessly to enable the Lucid Air lineup to deliver unsurpassed range and performance from less energy, and so I'm delighted that today we are able to share this benefit with our customers.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Lucid Group Inc.

Lucid Group has a mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a

California-inspired design. The Lucid Air is assembled at the company's factory in

Casa Grande, Arizona, and

King Abdullah Economic City(KAEC),

Saudi Arabia; deliveries of

Lucid Air

are currently underway to customers in the

United States,

Canada,

Europe and the

Middle East. For more information about the company, visit

.

