Investornewsbreaks Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Announces Exercise Of Warrants For ~$4M

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS)

is a leading medical device and technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of highly effective proprietary treatments for sleep related breathing disorders (including all severities of obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”)). The company today announced its entry into a definitive agreement for the immediate exercise of an outstanding common stock purchase warrant held by an institutional investor to purchase an aggregate of 980,393 shares of common stock for gross proceeds to Vivos of approximately $4.0 million. As part of the transaction, the investor agreed to exercise the existing warrant (originally issued in November 2023 with an exercise price of $3.83 per share) at a revised exercise price of $4.02 per share. The resale of the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrant were registered per an effective registration statement on Form S-1. In consideration for the immediate exercise of the existing warrant for cash, Vivos agreed to issue to the investor two new unregistered warrants, each to purchase 735,296 shares of common stock (or an aggregate of 1,470,592 shares) at an exercise price of $5.05 per share. The new warrants will be exercisable immediately upon issuance. Such warrants are identical, with exception of one warrant having a term of five years and the second a term of eighteen months. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the exclusive financial advisor in connection with the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About Vivos Therapeutics Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) and snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for treating mild-to-severe OSA. It has proven effective in approximately 40,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,800 trained dentists. The Vivos Method includes treatment regimens that employ the proprietary CARE appliance therapy and other modalities that alter the size, shape and position of the soft tissues that comprise a patient's upper airway and/or palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-severe OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (“VIP”) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using The Vivos Method. For more information, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to VVOS are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN